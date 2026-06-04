Joana Quaye's lawyers filed a motion on June 2, 2026, asking the court to restrict Hajia4Reall's access to her children with RNAQ, citing the socialite's fraud conviction

The filing claimed the children were spending excessive time with Hajia4Reall and submitted video evidence of the children engaging in questionable behaviour in her care

RNAQ's lawyers opposed the motion on jurisdictional grounds, and the trial judge adjourned the case to June 26 to review the video evidence

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Socialite Hajia4Reall faced major embarrassment after her name was dragged into the Richard Nii Armah Quaye and ex-wife, Joana Quaye's saga.

Hajia4Reall faces a major embarrassment as Joana Quaye highlights her fraud conviction to seek restrictions on her time with RNAQ's children. Image credit: @askghmedia, @mona4reall1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court delivered a verdict in the divorce battle between the wealthy businessman, popularly known as RNAQ, and his ex-wife and the mother of his three children.

The High Court awarded Joana Quaye a lump sum of GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly upkeep for the children.

Joana had requested GH₵50 million in compensation, along with other benefits, which she said was proportionate to her contributions to their 16-year marriage and for allegedly co-founding the company from which he built his fortune.

Her lawyers appealed the judgment, and the case is currently being determined with both camps issuing offers and counteroffers.

Below is a YouTube video with details of Joana Quaye and her ex-husband's legal battle.

Joana Quaye slams ‘ex-convict’ Hajia4Reall

On Wednesday, June 3, reports emerged that Joana Quaye had slammed Hajia4Reall in a new court filing.

In a motion filed before the court on June 2, lawyers for the businessman's ex-wife asked the court to restrict Hajia4Reall's access to their children.

They claimed that due to her position in RNAQ's life, the children were spending an inordinate amount of time in her presence, which was not conducive to their development.

Joana Quaye questioned the socialite's moral fibre and character, pointing to her previous conviction for fraud.

She also submitted evidence of a video which showed the children engaging in questionable behaviour while in Hajia4Reall's care.

RNAQ'S lawyers opposed the claims, noting that a ruling involving Hajia4Reall could not be delivered in her absence as it would violate the principles of natural justice and challenging the court's jurisdiction to alter the child custody agreement already delivered in the High Court ruling.

The trial judge adjourned the case to June 26, 2026, to review the video evidence and decide on the next course of action.

Below is a Facebook video with details of the latest development in the Joana Quaye and RNAQ case.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparks an online frenzy after publicly addressing Haia4Reall for the first time. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye, Hajia4Reall

Source: Facebook

RNAQ praises Hajia4Reall's beauty

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparked drama on social media after publicly praising Hajia4Reall's beauty.

The socialite shared a photo on her Instagram page, which elicited an admiring comment from the businessman's official social media account.

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the interaction, with many interpreting it as indirect confirmation of the rumoured relationship between the two.

Source: YEN.com.gh