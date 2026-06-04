Socialite and musician Hajia4Reall has dropped a reaction to the US blacklisting amid ongoing fraud investigations

She shared a video singing along to Ayra Starr's Rush, whose lyrics sounded like a subtle jab at critics

The video of Hajia4Reall has sparked mixed reactions from her followers on social media

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall, known in private life as Mona Faiz Montrage, has dropped her first reaction after the US blacklisted her.

Hajia4Reall releases new video singing Ayra Starr's Rush after US' ICE blacklists her as one of the most dangerous criminal aliens. Photo source: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall was named on a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) list identifying what authorities describe as the most dangerous criminal aliens in the country.

The list, released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), covers 355 West African immigrants either already deported or facing deportation, including 30 Ghanaians.

Hajia4Real, already deported, appeared among them for fraud committed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hajia4Reall drops new video after US blacklisting

Moments after her blacklisting went public, Hajia4Reall released a new video on TikTok and seemed unperturbed.

In the video, the mother looked her usual gorgeous self, wearing designer and sunglasses and a fitting dress.

She moved majestically as she sang along Ayra Starr's Rush. Interestingly, the song had a stanza which went like a subtle reply to the trending news.

"Me no get the time for the hate and the bad energy

"Got my mind on my money

"Make you dance like Poco Lee

"Steady green like broccoli...," she sang

The blacklist of Hajia4Reall caps a years-long fraud saga that ended with her conviction and deportation to Ghana.

Hajia4Reall's fraud case and jail in US

It will be recalled that Hajia4Reall's legal troubles with US authorities date back to her arrest in the United Kingdom in November 2022, from where she was extradited to the United States in May 2023 over her alleged role in a romance scam operation.

She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money on February 21, 2024, and was sentenced on June 28, 2024, receiving one year and one day in prison, and was released on May 22, 2025.

Prosecutors established that she controlled bank accounts that received more than $2 million in fraudulently obtained funds.

Among the false pretences used to extract money from victims were payments to transport gold from overseas to the US, payments to resolve a fake FBI investigation, and payments to assist a fake US Army officer in receiving funds from Afghanistan.

She also agreed to forfeit and pay restitution totalling $2,164,758.41.

Hajia4Reall was identified by US prosecutors as a member of a notorious fraud network known as "The Enterprise", a Ghana-based cybercrime gang that defrauded victims of an estimated $50 million through romance scams, business email compromises, and COVID-19-related fraud schemes.

The Enterprise operated by sending victims emails, text messages, and social media messages that deceived them into believing they were in romantic relationships with fake identities assumed by members of the group. The scheme ran from at least 2013 through 2019, targeting individuals and businesses across the United States.

Hajia4Real rose to prominence as a Ghanaian Instagram influencer, amassing close to four million followers before her legal troubles unravelled her public image.

Hajia4Real features prominently on the US ICE's most dangerous criminal aliens for 2026. Photo source: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Hajia4Reall's subtle jab

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

juvyblinkz Rentals said:

"I love the strength 💪 and energy. you never give a derm to haters and badmouthing."

iam_everywhere said:

"Your haters watching right now 😂😂."

softlifestyle20 said:

"We are shining no time for bad energy biaaa 🥰😅."

ÐěšĶîđ ŴâŶɲě 💜🚀🫶 said:

"The most gorgeous female celebrity in Ghana 🇬🇭."

Hajia4Reall 'disgraced' as Joana Quaye fires her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia4Reall faced embarrassment after her name was dragged into the Richard Nii Armah Quaye and ex-wife, Joana Quaye's saga.

Joana Quaye's lawyers filed a motion on June 2, 2026, asking the court to restrict Hajia4Reall's access to her children with RNAQ, citing the socialite's fraud conviction

The filing claimed the children were spending excessive time with Hajia4Reall and submitted video evidence of the children engaging in questionable behaviour in her care.

Source: YEN.com.gh