Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has finally reacted to a cryptic tweet by Stonebwoy, allegedly shading him and Shatta Wale

In a video, the artist rubbished the rumours, sharing a similar experience he also had with a post he made online

Sarkodie’s unexpected reply has caught the attention of netizens on social media, sparking widespread reactions

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, widely known as Sarkodie, has responded to Stonebwoy's cryptic tweet.

Sarkodie breaks his silence on Stonebwoy's cryptic tweet allegedly shading him and Shatta Wale. Image credit: Sarkodie, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Recently, the Ghana music fraternity was buzzing after the dancehall artist made a controversial post on his X formerly Twitter page.

“These 2 guys have been faking to each other based on interests and timing. Convenient friendship. Even the devil hates that,” he wrote.

Stonebwoy's tweet came shortly after Shatta Wale and Sarkodie made a surprise appearance together at Kwaku Smoke’s concert in London.

The timing of the post led many fans to speculate that he was shading the duo, alleging that the friendship between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale was not convenient.

The X post of Stonebwoy, alleged to be shading Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, is below:

Sarkodie replies to Stonebwoy's cryptic tweet

In a recent interview, Sarkodie addressed the speculations that Stonebwoy targeted him and the SM boss.

According to him, the 2024 artist of the year didn't mention his name, so he couldn't insist that he was referring to him.

The talented rapper stated that misinterpreting posts differently was quite normal in Ghana, disclosing his own experience.

According to Sarkodie, after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) came back to power in 2025, he sent for ingredients for ‘gari soakings’, which he said was his favourite.

He claimed to have made a post which read;

“Back to gari.”

The rapper noted that immediately, people linked it to NDC's comeback, tagging him as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) man.

The Instagram video of Sarkodie responding to Stonebwoy's cryptic tweet is below.

Reactions to Sarkodie's reply to Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Sarkodie responded to Stonebwoy's posts that sparked speculations online.

Bishop_studios wrote:

"Woboooowa."

Solomon wrote:

"This one dea Sark has an agenda."

Nella Breezy wrote:

"What a matured response but if it were to be my gender they’ll say everything."

Mickey wrote:

"Herrr Sarkodie, you're very wise like if it were to be somebody like we won't sleep. King Sark really understand this business."

Enaphmhoni wrote:

"Everyone is faking around. He was talking about you guys, and you were also talking about the president fior."

Nana Kwame wrote:

"All these are mind games, Sark will drop a track and infuse the tweet in it."

Mzbel shares her fallout with Stonebwoy, exposing his alleged bitter behaviour. Image credit: Mzbel, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Mzbel speaks on fallout with Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian singer Mzbel called out her colleague artist, Stonebwoy, speaking about their friendship fallout

She also dragged the dancehall artist over his unacceptable reactions towards a supposed Grammy recognition

Mzbel's rant on social media has triggered massive reactions, with many concerned netizens sharing mixed comments

Source: YEN.com.gh