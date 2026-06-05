The UK has taken drastic steps in immigration law enforcement in a bid to rid the country of illegal foreigners

The Home Office has announced that it has deported close to 6,000 illegal foreigners from the country and shared images

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared their opinions on the move by the UK Home Office

The UK Home Office, a government agency responsible for immigration-related issues, law and order, has caused a stir with its recent update.

This comes after the department announced that it had deported nearly 6,000 foreigners from the country.

The UK, under Keir Starmer, announces the deportation of illegal foreigners and releases images. Photo credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images, @UK Home Office

Source: UGC

It made this known on Facebook on Monday, June 1, where it shared a photo showing officials with their faces blurred apprehending a foreigner.

As proof of the UK Home Office’s effort to rid the country of foreign criminals, it shared images of individuals being escorted onto a plane for deportation.

Even though the UK Home Office did not give specific details on when the deportations happened, the agency said it has deported 70,000 foreigners from the UK since 2024.

The agency has meanwhile explained that appeals related to deportation will be fast-tracked.

In cases where a person loses their appeal, they must leave the country or will be forced to do so.

“Appeals cases with little chance of success will be fast-tracked to speed up removals. Where a person loses their appeal, they will need to leave the UK. If they do not, they will be forced to leave,” the post read.

The UK embarks on aggressive immigration enforcement, targeting foreigners perpetrating criminal activity. Photo credit: Mike Kemp/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the post by the UK Home Office announcing the deportation of nearly 6,000 foreigners had generated a lot of reactions.

Below is the Facebook post by the UK Home Office on the deportation of foreigners.

Reactions to UK deportation of illegal migrants

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared their views on the illegal immigration crackdown embarked upon by UK law enforcement. Others opined that the announcement was seeking attention-seeking rhetoric, as the issue of illegal migration is still troubling the UK.

Eddie Hardcastle stated:

“How long did that take? Because while it was happening, more were coming in, so it’s like a hole in the bucket.”

Pat Sykes added:

“Not worth mentioning, it’s a drop in the ocean. Now if you said 60 thousand, then you’d have the public cheering.”

Sandra Sadler wrote:

“The reason the French allow the boats to sail from their shores virtually unchallenged is because of the pull factor to Britain. They do not get the benefits in France that they get here. The French government admitted this in a statement a few months ago.”

US deports 335 West Africans

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of Homeland Security announced that 355 people from West Africa are set to be deported from the country.

Categories described as the “worst of the worst” when it comes to illegal criminals were included. The list includes more than 32 Ghanaians.

Popular Ghanaian celebrity Hajia4Real has also been included in the DHS list of the “worst of the worst.”

Source: YEN.com.gh