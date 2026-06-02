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US Releases Names and Images As It Prepares To Deport 335 West Africans, Including 30 Ghanaians
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US Releases Names and Images As It Prepares To Deport 335 West Africans, Including 30 Ghanaians

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • The United States has resolved to remove 355 immigrants who came to the country from West Africa
  • It has therefore released the names and images of various nationals who hail from Liberia, Ghana, Cameroon, and several other countries
  • Authorities have urged those seeking full details to visit the official DHS portal, where the complete names and photos can be accessed

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The United States has taken a drastic step in dealing with immigrants breaking the law in the country.

In this vein, it announced that 355 persons from West Africa are set to be deported from the country.

Us Deportation, Ghanaian, Man, Donald Trump, Immigration Lawyer, Undocumented Migrants
The Department of Homeland Security has released a list of Ghanaians to be deported. Photo credit: @Andrii Dodonov/Getty Images, Chinapool/Getty Images
Source: UGC

Deportation numbers by country

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has therefore released the names and photos of those to be deported.

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The move has sparked reactions across the affected West African states, with many preparing to welcome nationals back in the coming weeks.

The official list on the website of the Department of Homeland Security shows that Nigeria tops the list of countries with the majority of citizens set for deportation at 110.

Read also

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Liberia comes second with 94 persons, whereas Ghana comes third on the list with 30 persons set to be deported back to the country.

In the case of Ghana, the persons who have been earmarked for deportation committed various offences such as shoplifting, cruelty towards children, fraud, damage of property, weapons offences, domestic violence, and illegal use of credit cards.

The rest include impersonation, burglary, assault, false statements, identity theft, money laundering, smuggling aliens, and extortion, among others.

Deportation, Ghana, US, Fraud, Crime, Citizens
The US is set to deport 335 West Africans for committing various offences. Photo credit: @Getty Images
Source: UGC

Data on persons set for deportation:

Nigeria: 110

Liberia: 94

Ghana: 30

Cameroon: 15

Niger: 8

Benin: 1

Togo: 6

Burkina Faso: 9

Cape Verde: 11

Gambia: 14

Guinea: 6

Senegal: 19

Mali: 5

Ivory Coast: 14

Mauritania: 12

Guinea-Bissau: 1

How to check names on DHS portal

Persons eager to see the full names and images of individuals earmarked to be deported must follow this link: https://www.dhs.gov/wow.

You will then be directed to the DHS portal, where you can input the name and country of the person you intend to search for.

Read also

Historic moment as foreign country announces visa-free travel for all African nations

US WOW list

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the US WOW list highlights the “worst of the worst” criminal aliens apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations, starting with the worst of the worst, including the illegal aliens you see here,” a statement on the website read.

US clarifies stance on green card policies

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US publicly addressed the brouhaha around its new amendment to the green card application policy.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), on Friday, May 29, 2026, clarified that the new green card policy is not a blanket change requiring all applicants to return to their home country.

A DHS spokesperson stated that the new rule will allow immigration officers to apply longstanding discretion on a case-by-case basis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

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