The United States has resolved to remove 355 immigrants who came to the country from West Africa

It has therefore released the names and images of various nationals who hail from Liberia, Ghana, Cameroon, and several other countries

Authorities have urged those seeking full details to visit the official DHS portal, where the complete names and photos can be accessed

The United States has taken a drastic step in dealing with immigrants breaking the law in the country.

In this vein, it announced that 355 persons from West Africa are set to be deported from the country.

The Department of Homeland Security has released a list of Ghanaians to be deported. Photo credit: @Andrii Dodonov/Getty Images, Chinapool/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Deportation numbers by country

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has therefore released the names and photos of those to be deported.

The move has sparked reactions across the affected West African states, with many preparing to welcome nationals back in the coming weeks.

The official list on the website of the Department of Homeland Security shows that Nigeria tops the list of countries with the majority of citizens set for deportation at 110.

Liberia comes second with 94 persons, whereas Ghana comes third on the list with 30 persons set to be deported back to the country.

In the case of Ghana, the persons who have been earmarked for deportation committed various offences such as shoplifting, cruelty towards children, fraud, damage of property, weapons offences, domestic violence, and illegal use of credit cards.

The rest include impersonation, burglary, assault, false statements, identity theft, money laundering, smuggling aliens, and extortion, among others.

The US is set to deport 335 West Africans for committing various offences. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Data on persons set for deportation:

Nigeria: 110

Liberia: 94

Ghana: 30

Cameroon: 15

Niger: 8

Benin: 1

Togo: 6

Burkina Faso: 9

Cape Verde: 11

Gambia: 14

Guinea: 6

Senegal: 19

Mali: 5

Ivory Coast: 14

Mauritania: 12

Guinea-Bissau: 1

How to check names on DHS portal

Persons eager to see the full names and images of individuals earmarked to be deported must follow this link: https://www.dhs.gov/wow.

You will then be directed to the DHS portal, where you can input the name and country of the person you intend to search for.

US WOW list

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the US WOW list highlights the “worst of the worst” criminal aliens apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations, starting with the worst of the worst, including the illegal aliens you see here,” a statement on the website read.

US clarifies stance on green card policies

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US publicly addressed the brouhaha around its new amendment to the green card application policy.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), on Friday, May 29, 2026, clarified that the new green card policy is not a blanket change requiring all applicants to return to their home country.

A DHS spokesperson stated that the new rule will allow immigration officers to apply longstanding discretion on a case-by-case basis.

Source: YEN.com.gh