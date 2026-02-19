A young man with ties to Ghana has got people talking over his recent actions in the UK

Daniel Boakye, who was due to be brought to his country of origin, escaped police custody for the second time

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the actions of Daniel Boakye

Daniel Boakye, a 21-year-old British Ghanaian based in the UK, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

This comes after he was reported to have fled from police custody, making it the second time he has pulled such an act.

A Ghanaian man shares his regret after relocating to the UK, and expresses his desire to return home after three years in Britain. Photo credit: @SVTV/YouTube

Source: Facebook

According to the BBC, the 21-year-old, who was due to be brought to his country of origin, escaped police custody in a hospital in Lewisham, south London.

The young man had been serving time at HMP Feltham for robbery charges, is said to have gang connections and is due for deportation to Ghana.

His first successful attempt at escaping from police was in the early hours of Tuesday, February 10, after freeing himself at West Middlesex University Hospital.

His second escape was on Sunday, February 15, while receiving medical treatment at University Hospital Lewisham in south-east London.

A young Ghanaian man cries out over the living conditions in the UK. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: TikTok

The UK Police, in a statement, said they are on a manhunt to apprehend the 21-year-old and shared details on his appearance.

At the time of writing the report, news of Daniel Boakye’s second escape from prison triggered reactions on social media.

X post detailing Boakye Danquah's escape is below:

Reactions to 21-year-old fleeing police custody

Social media users who thronged the comments section shared diverse opinions about the actions of the 21-year-old:

@EllenJ_SK indicated:

"Unbelievable… how does someone on a deportation notice keep slipping through the system?"

@NeobornCaveman:

"When he posts a dissenting comment on WhatsApp in a private group, the mighty and well-shaped uniforms will catch him."

@ChristineP76251 said:

"It’s a bit worrying that violent criminals are on the run unchecked, and it seems any control of these people is not working!"

@CDM7375 asked

"How can he have disappeared? They are supposed to be handcuffed at all times. Except for an MRI, a guard is supposed to be present! Sounds like a planned job!"

@PinnaclePost_ added:

"If someone convicted of robbery and due for deportation escapes twice, that’s a serious failure. Public safety and enforcement need to mean something, or the system loses credibility."

@PaulWyattPike added:

"And after all this, the police will conduct a lessons-learned inquiry—and then mess it up all over again! I do respect our police officers, but their leadership is just wrong and more focused on politics than on our citizens!"

Ghanaian couple deported from Sweden

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple had been deported from Sweden.

They were said not to have met the requirements for living and working in the country and were instructed to return home.

It all happened after the man and his wife had moved to Sweden as a student couple.

The woman, who landed a job upon completion of school, was informed that they needed to return to Ghana and apply for the job from there if they wanted to return to Sweden.

Source: YEN.com.gh