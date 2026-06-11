A Ghanaian lady's desire to study in the US now faces uncertainty after she was denied a visa

The lady was denied despite opening up about her source of funding and reasons why she had no plans of staying after her studies

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied views on the possible causes leading to her being denied a visa

A Ghanaian lady has faced a setback in her quest to pursue further studies in the US.

It all happened after she was denied a student visa at the US Embassy in Accra on June 11, 2026.

A young Ghanaian suffered a setback in her quest to travel abroad after being denied a visa by the US Embassy. Photo credit: standret, Alexander W. Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular travel content creator Kwaku Lottery on Facebook shared the woman’s ordeal by posting a detailed account of the conversation that took place during the visa interview.

For starters, the visa officer first posed the question of whether the applicant felt harmed in the country, to which she responded no.

From there, she was questioned on whether any circumstances could warrant her not returning to Ghana, to which she responded no.

The next question centred on where she was going in the US.

In her response, she stated that she had gained admission to pursue a two-year Master’s degree in Social Work at Saint Louis University, with a funding deficit of $37,000.

The visa officer then questioned her source of funding, to which she mentioned her husband, and had readied bank statements to prove.

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on Ghana and 74 other countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

She was then asked what her husband does for a living.

“He’s a real estate developer and a teacher and has been working as such for the past 7 years".

The visa officer then replied, saying the young lady did not qualify for the visa.

At the time of writing, the post detailing the circumstances that led to the lady being denied the visa had generated a lot of reactions.

Below is Kwaku Lotteryy’s Facebook post detailing how the woman was refused a US visa.

Lady’s refusal of US visa triggers reactions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions regarding the lady’s story and why her visa was refused.

Yakubu Manage opined:

"It takes God’s grace at that embassy. But per my experience, for graduate studies, having a graduate assistantship, either partial or full, looks pretty good to most VOs on the finance side."

Priscilla Agyeiwaa Adusei stated:

"Those with funding don’t talk much. They want people with full funding or very little deficit."

Man denied US visa after being asked 2 questions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man expressed frustration regarding how his US visa was refused.

The applicant was first asked by the visa officer about the purpose of his travel, to which he responded that he was attending a relative’s graduation and would use the opportunity to visit some tourist sites.

The next question was about what he does for a living, to which he replied that he works as an Uber driver, only to be told he did not qualify for the visa.

Source: YEN.com.gh