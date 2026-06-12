The Canadian government has triggered reactions following a statement to persons coming into the country during the World Cup

The government has warned against persons on visitor visas attempting to engage in work during their stay

Social media users in the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the statement by Canadian authorities

Canada has issued a caution to foreign visitors in the wake of the 2026 World Cup.

In a post on the Facebook page of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), issued on June 12, the government cautioned persons entering as visitors to adhere to the rules of their visa.

Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, issues a warning to visitors against engaging in unauthorised work. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It indicated that persons entering the country are not allowed to work while on a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

It cautioned visitors to be mindful of the rules, learn how to apply for the correct visa, and avoid engaging in unauthorised work.

“Visitors to Canada: Having an electronic travel authorization (eTA) or visitor visa does not give you the right to work in Canada. Most people also need a valid work permit. Learn who can apply for a permit and how to avoid the consequences of unauthorized work.”

The IRCC website also outlines guidance on who can stay in Canada temporarily and what visa to obtain if required.

The admonition to foreigners comes at a time when Canada is co-hosting the FIFA World Cup, and as such, is expecting visitors from all over the world.

UK tightens it immgration laws, announces plan to go after illegals working in the country. Photo credit: @SmilingSatuma/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians are expected to travel to Canada as the senior national team plays its first World Cup group-stage game against Panama in Toronto.

Below is the Facebook post by Canadian authorities for foreign visitors during the World Cup season.

Reactions to the announcement by Canada

Netizens who took to the comment section shared varied views regarding the stance taken by the Canadian government on this matter. Others also expressed concern about the blatant disregard for laws by some foreigners who travel to the country.

Melvin Jimenez stated:

“Most people who visit Canada live here to work. You at Immigration Canada know this. No one can afford to take a vacation for more than 30 days. But many people spend more than a year here, then leave and return to their home country as if nothing happened, and the officers who are supposedly checking these situations at the airports aren't doing their jobs. I personally know someone who has worked here for 14 years without any work permit or legal status in Canada. As Immigration Canada, the first thing you should do is have more control over the arrival of these supposed visitors.”

Elham Tabebe opined:

“Do a random check in Brampton, Mississauga, and Scarborough. You will find thousands.”

Ethelia Gracia added: “I personally feel that it is so unfair for me and those who came here to pass all the requirements and get legal documents just to get a work permit and to start a job. Just saying.”.

UK party proposes ban on Ghana, others

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reform UK announced its intention to ban specific countries, including Ghana.

The announcement comes amid efforts by these countries seeking reparations for the transatlantic slave trade.

Source: YEN.com.gh