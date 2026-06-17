The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, criticised the New Patriotic Party on the floor of Parliament

The lawmaker demanded the accountability of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who reportedly secured permanent residency in the United States

The statement followed a heated exchange with the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, during a parliamentary session

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has stated that the New Patriotic Party must fully account for the actions of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, demands accountability from the NPP parliamentary leader, Afenyo Markin, over former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's saga. Image credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

He insisted that the party has no right to ask voters for another mandate without bringing the former minister back to the country.

The fiery presentation occurred during a parliamentary sitting following reports that a US court had granted Ken Ofori-Atta permanent residency. Mahama Ayariga argued that the party cannot separate itself from the official who managed the state's finances.

Mahama Ayariga reminded the chamber that the former minister was originally presented to the house as a nominee. He claimed that the public entrusted the economic management to him before he left the country.

"Ghanaians must demand of the NPP because you presented him to this Parliament as your nominee for a finance minister, and we approved him as a nominee for finance minister. We gave him our economy to manage, and he mismanaged it and ran away," he told the house.

The Majority Leader further maintained that his return must be a strict condition for any future political engagements with voters. He questioned the basis of asking citizens for power again, only to repeat similar outcomes.

The heavy political exchange quickly sparked conversation across social media platforms, with many citizens sharing their views on accountability.

Source: YEN.com.gh