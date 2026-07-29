Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration has published the full conditions foreigners must satisfy under the country's ordinary naturalisation process

Applicants must meet six federal requirements, including a minimum of six years of physical residence and proof of integration into Swiss life

The federal government charges processing fees ranging from CHF 50 to CHF 150 depending on the applicant's age and marital status

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has outlined the complete requirements foreigners must satisfy to obtain Swiss citizenship through the ordinary naturalisation process, alongside the federal fees that apply to each application category.

Switzerland publishes a citizenship guide for foreigners and names key requirements and fees. Photo Credit: Yuri Cortez, Fhm

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, published on SEM's official website, details residence thresholds, integration benchmarks, and a multi-stage approval procedure that candidates must clear before acquiring communal, cantonal, and federal citizenship simultaneously.

Swiss citizenship residence requirements

Under federal law, years spent in Switzerland between the ages of 8 and 18 count double towards the overall residence calculation, though applicants must have physically lived in the country for a minimum of six years regardless.

Time accumulated on a B or C permit, a legitimation card issued by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, a Ci permit, or an F permit qualifies towards this threshold, although periods on an F permit count at only half their actual duration.

Time spent in Switzerland on an N permit, covering those in the asylum procedure, or an L permit for short stays, is excluded entirely from the calculation.

Beyond the federal threshold, each canton sets its own minimum residency period of between two and five years within the relevant commune and canton.

Cantonal authorities assess whether applicants meet the formal criteria, evaluate integration, and compile a naturalisation report before forwarding the file to SEM.

To receive a federal naturalisation licence from SEM, applicants must satisfy all six of the following conditions:

1. Be successfully integrated

2. Be familiar with the Swiss way of life

3. Not pose a threat to Switzerland's internal or external security

4. Meet the federal residence requirement of at least six years in Switzerland

5. Satisfy the cantonal and communal residence conditions

6. Complete the cantonal naturalisation procedure, which results in the application and report being forwarded to SEM

Once SEM grants the federal licence, the relevant cantonal authority has one year to deliver its naturalisation decision.

If that deadline lapses, the licence becomes invalid. Should new information emerge after the licence is issued that would have altered the canton's recommendation, naturalisation can still be denied at that point.

Fees for Swiss naturalisation applications

SEM applies processing fees based on the applicant's age and whether a spouse is included in the same application.

Adults aged 18 and above pay CHF 100, equivalent to approximately N166,471. Spouses applying jointly are charged CHF 150, or roughly N249,716. Applicants who are under 18 at the time of submission pay a reduced fee of CHF 50, around N83,237.

Some cantons impose additional integration conditions beyond those required under federal law, meaning total requirements and costs can vary depending on the specific canton in which the applicant resides.

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Source: YEN.com.gh