The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has outlined the minimum residency period foreigners must complete before filing for naturalisation

Beyond a five-year green card requirement, applicants must also meet a separate physical presence condition inside the United States

Additional eligibility criteria apply depending on individual circumstances, meaning the standard pathway is not the only available route

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has set out the conditions foreign nationals must meet before they can pursue American citizenship through naturalisation, the formal legal process by which a foreign-born individual voluntarily becomes a US citizen.

The most common route to naturalisation begins with obtaining Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status, commonly referred to as a green card.

The US under Donald Trump announced that foreigners must meet specific residency requirements to apply for citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How long foreigners must wait to apply

Under the standard pathway, an LPR must wait at least five years before filing a naturalisation application. Throughout that period, applicants are required to demonstrate continuous residence in the United States, which means they must not have abandoned their status by living primarily outside the country for extended stretches.

Continuous residence alone, however, does not satisfy all requirements. Applicants must separately prove that they were physically present inside the United States for no fewer than 30 months out of the five years immediately before filing.

USCIS treats this as a distinct condition from continuous residence, and both must be met at the same time.

Other requirements applicants must satisfy

Prospective citizens must also have resided for a minimum of three months in the specific state or USCIS district where they plan to submit their application. An exception exists for students who are financially dependent on their parents, allowing them to file either in the state where they attend school or where their family lives.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old when submitting Form N-400, the official Application for Naturalisation.

USCIS acknowledges that individual circumstances can alter the eligibility criteria that apply, meaning the five-year LPR route represents the standard but not the exclusive pathway to American citizenship.

US launches new visa pilot programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had announced the launch of a Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme.

The programme will give eligible tourist and business visa applicants the option to pay for a faster interview slot at participating embassies and consulates.

Source: YEN.com.gh