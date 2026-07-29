A unique building at the Kristo Asafo headquarters in Gomoa Mpota has attracted attention ahead of Apostle Kwadwo Safo's burial

The striking structure is adorned with several Adinkra symbols, statues and traditional-inspired architectural designs

The building is still being completed as preparations continue at the compound

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A distinctive building at the Kristo Asafo Mission headquarters in Gomoa Mpota has captured the attention of Ghanaians as preparations continue for the burial of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

A look at the Adinkra-inspired building where Apostle Kwadwo Safo will be buried. Image credit: Adwoa Safo, @ghnow

Source: UGC

A video circulating on social media offers a closer look at the remarkable structure, which is believed to be the place where the renowned inventor and industrialist will be laid to rest.

Although work is still ongoing, the building already stands out for its symbolic architecture and cultural elements.

Adinkra symbols define the structure

Unlike a typical burial site, the building is decorated with several Adinkra symbols carved and mounted across its exterior walls and supporting pillars.

The symbols, which are deeply rooted in Ghanaian tradition, give the structure a unique identity while reflecting the cultural values Apostle Kwadwo Safo championed throughout his lifetime.

The entrance is elevated by a broad staircase leading to a spacious porch, where neatly arranged white flowers have already been placed. Workers were also seen putting the finishing touches to the building ahead of the burial ceremony.

Statues and finishing touches draw attention

One of the most eye-catching features of the structure is the presence of statues positioned in front of the building, adding to its impressive appearance.

The surrounding landscape is equally well maintained, with paved walkways, decorative stonework and green lawns complementing the design.

Although the structure appears to be nearing completion, parts of it are still being worked on, with decorators and labourers making final preparations.

Watch the video of the supposed house where Kantanka will be buried below:

The building has quickly become a talking point online, with many Ghanaians praising its unique design and symbolism as they await Apostle Kwadwo Safo's final burial at the Gomoa Mpota headquarters.

Adwoa Safo rejects brother Akofena's claim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the family dispute between Adwoa Safo and her brother Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, especially regarding their conflicting accounts of a meeting with ex-President Kufuor.

The former MP claimed that her brother used the engagement with the former president to solicit support for his bid to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission, rather than to restore peace between them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh