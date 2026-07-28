South Africa does not grant visa-free access to passport holders from 12 major African nations, including Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt

Citizens of the affected countries must apply for a visa through a South African embassy or consulate before travelling

South Africa's visa-free arrangements cover mostly SADC member states such as Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe

Passport holders from 12 notable African countries are required to obtain an approved visa before entering South Africa, as these nations fall outside the country's existing visa exemption arrangements.

According to the South African government and VFS Global, South Africa extends visa-free access primarily to fellow Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states.

South Africa requires visas for citizens of 12 major African nations, including Nigeria and Kenya. SADC member states, like Botswana, enjoy visa-free access. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries such as Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe benefit from those waiver agreements, while citizens of several other African nations must go through a formal visa application process before making any travel plans.

African countries that require visa for South Africa

The 12 notable African countries currently excluded from South Africa's visa exemption list are Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, Cameroon, Sudan, Somalia, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The exclusion covers some of the continent's largest economies and most populous nations. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, is among those affected, as are Kenya and Egypt, both of which serve as major regional hubs for business and tourism.

What travellers to SA must do

Citizens holding passports from any of the 12 countries listed above are required to apply for the appropriate South African visa category before finalising their travel arrangements.

Applications are typically submitted in person at a South African embassy, high commission, or consulate in the applicant's home country, along with the relevant supporting documentation.

Processing timelines can vary depending on the visa category and the applicant's country of residence. Travellers are advised to contact the nearest South African diplomatic mission to confirm current requirements and processing periods well in advance of any planned departure.

The situation reflects the broader unevenness of free movement arrangements across Africa, even as continental bodies such as the African Union continue to advocate for greater intra-African travel liberalisation under frameworks including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Russia confirms 17 visa-free African countries for 2026

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Russia has outlined the conditions under which citizens of certain African countries may enter the country without a visa.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official consular portal details the visa-free regime, which covers dozens of countries across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh