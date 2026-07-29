2026 BECE Results Released, WAEC Shares Details of Cancelled Papers

WAEC released provisional 2026 BECE results for over 620,000 school candidates across Ghana on Tuesday, July 21, 2026

The council cancelled subject results for 496 candidates and entire results for 105 others following irregularity investigations

Results of 2,722 candidates from 229 schools were withheld for further scrutiny, with a decision expected by August 31, 2026

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for school candidates, the council announced following its 37th Final Awards and Examiners' Appointment Committee meeting held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

A total of 620,243 candidates sat the examination, made up of 304,415 males and 315,828 females drawn from 20,789 participating schools.

WAEC releases provisional BECE results for over 620,000 school candidates. Credit: Ministry of Education GH/Carolyn Cole

Source: Getty Images

The results were initially expected to have been released by July 15. The examination was conducted across 2,237 centres nationwide.

Among those registered, the cohort included 136 candidates with visual impairment, 282 with hearing assessment needs, and 510 requiring other test accommodation arrangements.

Out of the full entry, 3,601 candidates were recorded as absent.

WAEC said results for school candidates will be dispatched to schools through Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Directors of Education.

Candidates who wish to access their results online may do so via the council's official website at www.waecgh.org.

Irregularities Lead to Cancellations and Withheld Results

Following investigations into misconduct detected during both the conduct of the examination and the marking of scripts, the Awards Committee approved several punitive actions.

Subject results for 496 candidates were cancelled outright, while 105 candidates had their entire results cancelled.

Additionally, subject results for 119 candidates were withheld, and the entire results of 48 candidates were placed on hold pending further review.

Beyond individual cases, the council also withheld the subject results of 2,722 candidates from 229 schools for additional scrutiny.

WAEC indicated that a final determination on those withheld results, whether they are cancelled or released, is expected by August 31, 2026.

Candidates affected by cancellations or withheld results were directed to visit the council's irregularities portal and click the withheld or cancelled button on the homepage to access information on the reasons and next steps.

Heads of schools and proprietors may use their results listing login credentials to check the status of their candidates' results through the same portal.

What to expect for 2026 BECE candidates

YEN.com.gh reported that this year's process marks a notable departure from previous practice. In past years, candidates chose their preferred senior high schools before sitting the BECE.

The policy has now been revised so that students can first review their results and assess their performance before making school selections.

Candidates will also be required to select eight senior high schools in total, one more than the seven permitted last year.

Among those choices, they must include two Category 'A' schools, one with boarding facilities and the other a day school within their district. The changes form part of broader efforts to improve the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) and resolve recurring placement difficulties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh