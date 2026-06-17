Ghanaian lawmakers abandoned their usual official attire to wear national football jerseys during a parliamentary sitting

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and other senior parliamentarians participated in the national theme display

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin shared a message of resilience and unity to support the national team

Ghana’s Parliament turned into a colourful arena as lawmakers set aside their usual African prints, suits, fugu, and kaba and slits to wear the national team jerseys.

Ghana's lawmakers trade formal attire for national football jerseys, uniting in support of the Black Stars ahead of the crucial match against Panama. Image credit: Mahama Ayariga, Black Stars/X

Source: UGC

The lawmakers repped live in the iconic Black Stars kits to show solid support for the national team ahead of their crucial match against Panama on June 17, 2026.

Both sides of the house, representing the NDC and the NPP, unified under one theme to display maximum solidarity for the country.

Notable among the senior citizens captured in the beautiful national display were the Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, alongside the MP for Madina, Dr Francis-Xavier Sosu.

The candidate for Ablekuma North Constituency, Ewurabena Aubynn, was also seen amongst other prominent figures who joined the national theme. The unprecedented site showed that regardless of political and other differences, the nation remains one high entity when it comes to supporting the national team.

The Majority Leader, clad in a Black Stars jersey, addressed the media with a brief “We will win,” his smile igniting unity and excitement among Ghanaian youth ahead of kick-off.

The Instagram video below shows Ghanaian Members of Parliament rocking Black Stars jerseys during the day's sitting.

World Cup: Minority leader shares strong message

The lawmakers used the opportunity to inspire the national team and the youth of the country.

Commenting on the significance of the day, the Minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, urged the players and the citizens to maintain a collective spirit of determination.

"Sell Ghana and let that which makes us, resilience, agility, perseverance shine. They should never give up, and with the collective spirit, they will make it," he said.

The display caught the attention of many citizens online, who praised the rare unity between the opposing political factions.

The NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, shows support for the Black Stars, calling fans to unite ahead of their friendly match against Panama in Toronto. Image credit: janketiah/Instagram, Black Stars/X

Source: UGC

Asiedu Nketiah promises reward for right predictions

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketiah, has jumped into the trending national football team Black Stars conversation.

The politician showed his public support for the Ghana Black Stars as they prepare for their upcoming match.

The game is scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm ET at the BMO Field in Toronto on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh