A video of the Apostle Safo Suayɛ Centre of Excellence in Gomoa Mpota, Central Region, has gone viral as a potential burial site for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The 140-acre mega property belonging to the late Kristo Asafo Mission founder has emerged online amid a bitter family dispute over his funeral arrangements

A court placed a 10-day injunction on Kantanka's funeral and burial rites as his children Safo Akofena and Sarah Adwoa Safo clash over the arrangements

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A video showing the illuminated grounds of the Apostle Safo Suayɛ Centre of Excellence in Gomoa Mpota, Central Region, has swept across social media amid the ongoing family dispute over the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's burial.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's mega mansion and potential burial place at Gomoa Mpota emerge amid his funeral dispute. Photo source: @kwadwosafo_jnr, @kantankatv, @is.nayoor.tv/TikTok

Source: Instagram

The footage, filmed outdoors at night and apparently captured from a moving vehicle, showed a grand, columned mansion-style building bathed in light against the dark sky.

The Apostle Safo Suayɛ Centre of Excellence sits on approximately 140 acres of land in Gomoa Mpota and stands as one of the most prominent landmarks associated with Apostle Kantanka's legacy.

The property reflects the scale of his ambitions, combining religious, educational, and innovation-driven purposes under one expansive estate.

It is within this setting that the question of his final resting place has now become a matter of both public fascination and legal contention.

The scale and grandeur of the property have left many viewers visibly struck as the clip circulated in the midst of a deeply personal family conflict.

The family dispute over Kantanka's burial

The video has gained traction largely because of the ongoing disagreement between the children of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission and celebrated Ghanaian inventor, over where and how he should be laid to rest.

His son Safo Akofena and daughter Sarah Adwoa Safo, a former Member of Parliament, have been at odds over his funeral and burial, which had been scheduled for July 30 and 31.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, a High Court placed a 10-day injunction on Kantanka's funeral and burial rites, temporarily halting proceedings while the legal dispute between the siblings plays out.

Safo Akofena, who currently holds the leadership role of the Kristo Asafo Mission, had recently announced the cancellation of the burial of his late father.

His sister Adwoa Safo, however, publicly defied his order, stating in several interviews on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, that she would proceed with the burial.

The TikTok videos of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's Centre of Excellence are below:

Akofena warns church members over Kantanka's burial

YEN.com.gh reported Akofena's warning to church members over Kantanka's burial organised by his sister, Adwoa Safo.

In a trending video, the Kristo Asafo Mission leader cautioned members against attending the funeral of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo amid the heated public feud that emanated after his father's demise in 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh