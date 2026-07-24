Former Ondo South Senator Omololu Meroyi died on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, at the age of 76

His brother, Meroyi Yomi Charles, broke the news to journalists on the same day, revealing no cause of death

The Achievers Progressive Group was among the first to mourn him, describing him as 'our leader and father'

Former Nigerian Senator Omololu Meroyi, who served as the legislative representative for Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003, has died at the age of 76.

Former Senator Omololu Meroyi of Ondo South dies aged 76. Tributes pour in, with Achievers Progressive Group mourning him as 'our leader and father'.Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

His younger brother, Meroyi Yomi Charles, according to Legit.ng informed journalists of the death on Wednesday, July 22, confirming that the elder statesman passed away earlier that morning. No cause of death was disclosed.

Senator Meroyi's political and professional career

Born on 1 January 1950, Meroyi built an impressive academic foundation, earning a Master of Science degree in Economics from the London School of Economics.

His entry into federal politics came in 1983 when he secured a seat in the House of Representatives.

Sixteen years later, he returned to the National Assembly, winning a Senate seat under the Alliance for Democracy (AD) platform in 1999. During his tenure, he crossed party lines to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After his time in the Senate, Meroyi continued to contribute to public life, eventually rising to become the South-West National Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Senators' Forum. Beyond politics, he worked as a management consultant and served as chairman of Araromi Rubber Estates Limited.

Condolences pour in after Meroyi's death

News of Meroyi's passing drew an immediate response from community and political circles in Ondo State. The Achievers Progressive Group, a grassroots organisation operating in the state, was among the earliest to issue a public statement of mourning.

In a statement dated Wednesday, July 22, the group expressed that it received the news with "deep sorrow," referring to the late senator as "our leader and father."

"On behalf of the members of Achievers Progressive Group, we extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone. We share in your grief and pray that God Almighty grants you and the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss," the statement read.

Kardashia-Jenner's longtime bodyguard dies in a crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mason Haynes, a veteran celebrity bodyguard who spent years protecting some of Hollywood's biggest names, has died following a car crash.

TMZ's Instagram account, tmztv, broke the news on July 16, 2026, confirming that Haynes passed away.

He was widely known for his work guarding members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, as well as several other prominent A-list figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh