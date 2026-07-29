Rodri: Why Real Madrid suddenly changed its mind on Manchester City star

Rodri reportedly became a top Real Madrid target after winning the World Cup Golden Ball with Spain

Florentino Perez is said to have changed his position following the midfielder's outstanding tournament

Signing Rodri would continue Real Madrid's long tradition of recruiting World Cup stars

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Real Madrid have reportedly changed their stance on signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri after his sensational performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Spanish star now edging closer to a move worth more than €50 million.

Rodri played a pivotal role in Spain's World Cup triumph, helping La Roja lift their second title while setting a new defensive record by conceding just one goal throughout the tournament.

Why Real Madrid suddenly changed its mind on Rodri

Source: Getty Images

The midfield general was at the heart of Spain's success alongside Fabián Ruiz, Dani Olmo and Pedri, earning the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

The award added to an already glittering collection of honours that includes the Ballon d'Or, Champions League, Premier League, European Championship and World Cup titles.

World Cup Changes Florentino Perez's Transfer Plans

Reports earlier in the transfer window claimed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had no interest in signing Rodri from Manchester City.

However, that position is said to have shifted dramatically following the midfielder's outstanding World Cup campaign, with verbal discussions reportedly underway over a potential transfer.

Perez is determined to restore Real Madrid to the top after the club endured two successive seasons without lifting an official trophy. Following his re-election as president, he appointed José Mourinho as head coach to oversee a major rebuild.

The Spanish giants have already strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries, while highly rated RB Leipzig youngster Yan Diomande is also expected to join in a deal worth more than $100 million.

Real Madrid Continue Their Galáctico World Cup Tradition

Rodri's emergence as a leading target also fits a long-standing Real Madrid transfer strategy under Perez of signing stars who shine on football's biggest stage.

After the 2002 World Cup, Ronaldo Nazario arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu. Fabio Cannavaro followed his World Cup-winning exploits in 2006, while Mesut Özil joined after starring in 2010.

James Rodríguez secured his move after winning the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup, and Thibaut Courtois arrived in 2018 after claiming the tournament's Golden Glove.

Although Real Madrid did not recruit a standout World Cup star after the 2022 tournament, Rodri now appears to be the latest player set to continue the famous Galáctico tradition.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh