A football fan stole the spotlight at Atlanta Stadium by proposing to his girlfriend on the pitch during halftime

The romantic gesture took place during the FIFA World Cup Group C clash between Morocco and Haiti

The bride-to-be accepted the proposal to the delight of thousands of spectators inside the full-capacity venue

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While the tournament action intensified on the pitch, football wasn’t the only winner at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday evening, June 24, 2026.

A passionate football fan proposes to his girlfriend at Atlanta Stadium during halftime of the Morocco vs. Haiti match. Image credit: Yahoo Sports, iStock/PeopleImages, plugtvkenya/Instagram

Source: UGC

During the halftime break of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup Group C fixture between Morocco and Haiti, a passionate fan turned the stadium into a romantic arena by proposing to his girlfriend right on the grass.

An Instagram video posted by plugtvkenya on June 25, 2026, captured the heartwarming scene. With the stadium buzzing after an action-packed first half that saw both teams locked in a thrilling 2-2 tie, the man seized his moment in front of tens of thousands of spectators.

To the complete delight of the massive crowd, his partner said "yes," creating what many fans are calling one of the most endearing off-pitch highlights of the tournament.

The Instagram video below shows the moment the man went down on his knees to propose at the World Cup.

Marriage proposal at World Cup stirs reactions

Morocco eventually used their second-half dominance to claim a hard-fought 4-2 victory, locking in their spot in the Round of 32 as Group C runners-up behind Brazil. However, for the thousands of supporters cheering inside the packed 68,239-capacity stadium, the beautiful halftime proposal remained an unforgettable memory.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the beautiful viral video below:

lilspooky444_ wrote:

"And they lived happily together 🙃😅🍑."

nachoface said:

"Dude in the white and orange just wanted to watch the game 😂😂."

jphiri08 commented:

"@nachoface clearly not interested, I'm sure he's like dude, why a black chick."

Peller and Javis set the internet ablaze as a viral proposal video trend online. Image credit: Peller, @ghhyper

Source: Facebook

Peller's marriage proposal to Jarvis trend

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the two popular Nigerian streamers, Peller and Javis, have turned heads online with a proposal video.

In the video, TikToker Peller, who was in a navy green shirt and a pair of trousers, was seen going down on one knee, brought out a ring in a white case and asked his girlfriend, Javis, the big question.

Source: YEN.com.gh