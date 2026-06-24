Djed Spence drew criticism from some Ghanaian fans after appearing to snub Thomas Partey during the pre-match handshake

The London-born defender was eligible to represent Jamaica and Kenya but ultimately chose to play for the Three Lions

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the handshake incident while exploring Spence's football journey and life away from the pitch

Djed Spence found himself at the centre of controversy among Ghanaian football fans after appearing to avoid Thomas Partey's handshake during the pre-match line-up ahead of Ghana's 2026 World Cup clash with England on June 23.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with many supporters interpreting the gesture as a sign of disrespect towards the Black Stars midfielder.

In the aftermath, Ghanaians flooded the England defender's Instagram and TikTok accounts, expressing their disappointment and sharing mixed reactions to the viral moment.

Meet Djed Spence: The England Player Who Made Headlines After Thomas Partey Incident. Photos by Richard Pelham and Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Spence refused to shake Partey

Spence's apparent snub did not happen in a vacuum.

In the build-up to the fixture, the England Football Association acknowledged discussions over whether players should take part in the customary pre-match handshake with Partey, who is currently standing trial in the United Kingdom on multiple charges.

The FA ultimately left the decision to individual players rather than issuing a collective directive.

Against that backdrop, Spence's actions during the line-up were widely viewed as a reflection of the debate that had dominated the pre-match conversation.

Watch Spence's handshake refusal, as shared on X:

Who is Djed Spence?

Born on August 9, 2000, in London, Spence is a full-back of Kenyan and Jamaican heritage.

His mother is Kenyan and his father Jamaican, meaning he was eligible to represent Kenya or Jamaica internationally before committing to the Three Lions

In September 2025, he became the first Muslim player to represent England at the senior international level, a milestone that drew widespread attention.

Spence has had a well-travelled club career, representing Fulham, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Rennes, Leeds United, Genoa and now Tottenham Hotspur.

Although naturally right-footed, Spence operates primarily as a left-back, a role that also enables him to slot in comfortably on the opposite flank when required.

According to Transfermarkt data, 32 of his 44 appearances last season came at left-back, underlining his versatility and effectiveness in the position.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he has continued in the same role across his two appearances so far, including the goalless draw between England and Ghana, where he was deployed at left-back.

Meet Djed Spence: The England Player Who Made Headlines After Thomas Partey Incident

Source: Getty Images

Spence's faith, inspiration and salary

Off the pitch, the Tottenham Hotspur utility defender is known for his strong religious beliefs and often shares faith-based messages on social media. Speaking on his faith, he said, as quoted by Gaffer:

"My time with God. That's the one thing off the pitch I never rush."

"Whatever religion you believe in, just believe in God," Spence added. "God is the greatest for me personally, and he never lets you down. Days like today are special because of God, for me."

That same sense of discipline and ambition also runs through his professional life, where he is estimated to earn a gross fixed salary of £2,080,000 for the 2025/26 season – around £40,000 per week excluding bonuses, according to Capology.

When it comes to football inspiration, Spence points to Cristiano Ronaldo without hesitation, describing the Portuguese icon in glowing words.

"He's just phenomenal. My idol," he said.

Spence reacts after the Partey handshake snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Djed Spence broke his silence on social media with a cryptic one-word Instagram post after appearing to refuse Thomas Partey’s handshake.

Amid backlash, particularly from Ghanaian fans, he later shared another post featuring the word “BELIEVE” alongside a carousel of his matchday images.

Source: YEN.com.gh