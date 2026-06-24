Djed Spence avoided Thomas Partey's handshake during the pre-match lineup before Ghana's World Cup clash against England on June 23, 2026

The viral incident has drawn fierce reactions from Ghanaian fans online, with many accusing him of disrespect

Spence's decision is believed to be linked to Partey's ongoing legal trial in the UK, where the ex- Arsenal man is facing many charges

English defender Djed Spence sparked outrage among Ghanaians after he was seen visibly avoiding Thomas Partey's handshake during the pre-match lineup of Ghana's World Cup group-stage game against England on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The moment was captured and shared online, where it quickly went viral.

Ghanaians react to Djed Spence snubbing Thomas Partey during pre-match handshakes before Ghana clash. Image credit: Justin Setterfield, Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians flooded Djed Spence's Instagram and TikTok accounts to express their displeasure, with many accusing the right-back of deliberately disrespecting Black Stars captain Thomas Partey.

Why Spence snubbed Partey

The snub did not come entirely out of nowhere. In the lead-up to the World Cup fixture, the England Football Association had publicly acknowledged it was considering whether its players should participate in the traditional pre-match handshake with Partey, given that the midfielder is currently standing trial in the United Kingdom on multiple charges.

While the FA's deliberations were widely reported, Spence appears to have made a personal decision to act on it, making him the most visible face of the controversy after the match kicked off.

For many Ghanaians, the gesture felt like a direct insult to the country's most prominent football figure, and they wasted no time letting Spence know it.

Partey’s Ghana selection defended by Carlos Queiroz

Partey’s alleged offences are said to date back to between April 2020 and June 2022, during his time as an Arsenal player.

He was charged shortly after his Arsenal contract expired in July 2025.

The midfielder joined Arsenal in 2020 in a £45million move from Atletico Madrid after enjoying success in Spain.

Djed Spence avoided Thomas Partey before Ghana's World Cup match against England on June 23, 2026. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The intensity of the backlash reflects just how deeply personal the moment felt to Ghanaian fans, many of whom view any slight against Partey as an affront to the entire nation.

Regardless of his off-field legal battles, to supporters of the Black Stars, Partey remains a symbol of Ghanaian pride on the global stage. Spence's snub, whether calculated or impulsive, has ensured that his name will be remembered long after the final whistle of this World Cup matchup.

Below is the Facebook post by Ameyaw Debrah showing Ghanaians' reactions to Djed Spence:

Ghanaians lash out at Spence

Comments on Djed Spence’s Instagram and TikTok pages were swift and unsparing. Ghanaian fans, in particular, were unapologetic in their criticism, with many using local expressions to convey their frustration and disapproval.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

travelsagencyy wrote:

"Aboa ba"

ybn_gad._ noted:

"Partly literally clears your whole career lol"

joekoffa wrote:

"This was unncessary"

Telvin Sowah's prophecy on Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah Adjei, the founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, has made headlines after the Ghana vs England showdown in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a resurfaced video, the Ghanaian clergyman urged that the Ghana Football Association should not interfere with the goalkeeper, claiming spiritually that he is the best for the FIFA World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh