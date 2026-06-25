Benjamin Asare has been named the official brand ambassador for Verna Sports Water following his impressive performance against England

The Black Stars goalkeeper has now landed his fourth endorsement deal, reflecting his growing influence on and off the pitch

Fans have flooded the comments with excitement, celebrating Asare's growing star power after he kept Harry Kane and England at bay

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Benjamin Asare has landed a major commercial deal, becoming the official brand ambassador for Verna Sports Water.

The major scalp for Asare comes on the heels of his heroic displays between the sticks for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Benjamin Asare secures Verna ambassadorial deal after his heroics at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Ghana. Photo credit: @twellium_ghana/X and Daniela Porcelli/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Ben Asare lands ambassadorial deal with Verna

Twellium Ghana, the company behind Verna Water, Rush Energy Drink, and a host of other popular consumer brands, unveiled the partnership on June 25, 2026, through a slick video posted on their official X account.

The clip weaves together highlights of Asare's eye-catching stops against England before cutting to an AI-generated sequence of the goalkeeper reaching for a bottle of Verna Active Sports Water and taking a cool sip.

He is introduced with the title 'Guardian of Ghana's Goal' before being officially unveiled as the face of the product.

Watch Asare's unveiling as Verna's ambassador, as shared on X:

For Twellium Ghana, snapping up Asare at the height of his popularity is a sharp commercial move.

The goalkeeper's visibility during the tournament makes him a natural fit for an active sports brand looking to capitalise on the football fever sweeping the country.

Ghanaians react to Asare's Verna deal

Fans were quick to celebrate the announcement on social media, with plenty of excitement in the replies.

@AkentenMatthew wrote:

"This is just the beginning."

@OsaeBledu said:

"Sharp sharp"

@Willspwp commented:

"Hard 🔥🔥"

@tbtmedics added:

"God bless him"

@ironboyyy_ declared:

"Star boy"

Benjamin Asare pulls off a magnificent save from Bukayo Saka's goal-bound effort during England vs Ghana World Cup match on June 23, 2026. Photo by Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

Asare's World Cup heroics open commercial doors

The timing of the deal could hardly have been better.

According to FIFA, Asare has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with his outstanding display against England, where he frustrated Harry Kane and the Three Lions, earning widespread praise.

Watch highlights of Asare's performance vs England, as shared on X:

The 33-year-old is already a brand ambassador for Polytank, Rexona and Raptor Gloves, and his growing commercial appeal reflects his rise on the pitch.

He also made history by becoming the first goalkeeper from the Ghana Premier League to start a FIFA World Cup match for the Black Stars.

Before breaking that glass ceiling for custodians in the domestic top flight, he had impressed after replacing the injured Lawrence Ati-Zigi in Ghana's opening fixture against Panama.

With his recent performances, Asare will be hoping to retain his place between the posts when Carlos Queiroz's side face Croatia in their final Group L match on June 27.

Issahaku secures ambassadorial deal with Rush

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku signed a major ambassadorial deal with Rush Energy Drink.

The Black Stars winger is the latest Ghanaian footballer to secure a high-profile endorsement with a leading local brand.

Source: YEN.com.gh