Prophet Nigel Gaisie has withdrawn his GH¢10m lawsuit filed against Evangelist Kumchacha after days of public dispute between the two religious figures

The decision came after appeals from over 10 prominent religious figures, including Prophet Emmanuel Amoako and other respected voices

Gaisie warned he would return to court if Kumchacha made further damaging statements about him or any of his investments

Following days of public display, the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has reluctantly withdrawn his GH¢10m lawsuit against Evangelist Kumchacha, but only under one condition.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops his GH¢10m lawsuit against Evangelist Kumchacha with a firm condition attached. Image Credit: Nigel Gaisie and Kumchacha Source: Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The two popular and outspoken religious figures have been at the centre of a public dispute on social media after Nigel Gaisie accused Kumchacha of making defamatory statements against him and his brand.

This led to the filing of a GH¢10m suit in court, marking one of the most high-profile legal confrontations between two figures in Ghana's prophetic ministry space in recent memory.

However, days after the official suit was filed, Gaisie took to Facebook to announce he had dropped the lawsuit, though not without attaching a firm condition that signals the dispute is far from over.

Why did Nigel Gaisie Change His Mind?

According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, his decision to discontinue the legal action was not one he arrived at easily. He described the process as extremely difficult, given the magnitude of damage Kumchacha and his associates have caused him over the years.

His change of heart came after consultations with key religious figures in his life, including Prophet Emmanuel Amoako, Reverend Agyenim Boadu, Reverend Kojo Bempah, Prophet Aginco, Prophet Maxwell Acheampong, Professor Boadi Nyamkye, Prophet Nana Yaw and Jesus One Touch, among others.

Gaisie said he found guidance in the example of Jesus Christ and could not bring himself to turn down the appeal of so many respected voices in the body of Christ.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie issues a stern warning to Evangelist Kumchacha after withdrawing his GH¢10m lawsuit. Image Credit: Nigel Gaisie and Kumchacha Source: Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Prophet Nigel Gaisie said in a Facebook post:

"Many men of God have called on me to discontinue the case, though it was extremely hard for me to agree to it due to the magnitude of damage and hurt the said man of God and his cohorts have caused me over the years.

"However, I am guided by what Jesus Christ went through at the hands of wicked men, following the advice of my spiritual father, Prophet Emmanuel Amoako, Reverend Agyenim Boadu, Reverend Kojo Bempah, Prophet Aginco, Prophet Maxwell Acheampong, Professor Boadi Nyamkye, Prophet Nana Yaw, Jesus One Touch,kenndy afrah and many other men and women of God."

The Facebook post of Nigel Gaisie speaking about dropping the lawsuit is below.

Has Nigel Gaisie Dropped the Kumchacha Case?

Although Prophet Nigel Gaisie confirmed that the lawsuit has been discontinued, he made it clear that the matter is far from settled.

He warned that if Kumchacha makes any further damaging statements about him or any of his investments, he will return to court with no intention to heed any advice from a religious leader to back down.

Gaisie also used the statement to address what he described as a broader problem within Ghana's prophetic ministry, saying the sector is "gradually bleeding" due to colleagues who tear each other down rather than build.

The YouTube video of Nigel Gaisie suing Kumchacha is below.

Nigel Gaisie files lawsuit against Kumchacha

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the dispute between Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Kumchacha escalated after a series of social media posts in which Kumchacha allegedly made damaging claims about Gaisie's reputation and ministry.

The tension between the two had been building for some time, with Gaisie maintaining that Kumchacha repeatedly targeted him without provocation.

The filing of the GH¢10m lawsuit marked the point at which what had been a public war of words crossed into formal legal territory.

Source: YEN.com.gh