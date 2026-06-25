Galaxy International School achieved its best-ever performance at the Owlypia International Competition in London, securing 41 medals

A 52-member delegation representing the school won 16 gold, 18 silver, and seven bronze medals at the global event

The brilliant Ghanaian students competed against intellectual peers from across the globe from June 14 to June 20, 2026

Ghana's Galaxy International School has recorded a historic milestone after sweeping a total of 41 medals at the prestigious Owlypia International Competition held in London, United Kingdom.

Galaxy International School celebrates a historic win at the Owlypia International Competition in London, securing 41 medals, including 16 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze. Image credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

The spectacular academic triumph showcases the exceptional intellectual talent thriving within the country's educational framework.

An Instagram update shared by UTV Ghana on June 24, 2026, confirmed that the school's 52-member delegation, consisting of brilliant students, supportive parents, and dedicated teachers, achieved the institution's best-ever performance on the global stage.

Out of the 41 honours brought home, the young scholars proudly secured 16 gold, 18 silver, and seven bronze medals.

Led by the school's Principal, Mr Jasur Domullojonov, along with three instructing teachers, the motivated Ghanaian students competed tirelessly against their global peers in a series of rigorous academic challenges from June 14 to June 20, 2026.

Read more about Galaxy International School's global achievement in the Instagram post below.

Reactions pour in on Galaxy International's feat

The announcement of the school's massive medal haul triggered a wave of patriotic pride online, alongside an intense debate regarding the practical application of academic trophies in the local economy.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting reactions to the report below:

Akuawirekoa said:

"More wins, champs. So proud of you 👏."

ghgossipnews commented:

"Okay ooo. But they should invent their own things now. We are waiting. The medals don’t create jobs."

imms_k__official replied to the criticism, saying:

"Talk is cheap. Win one first, and then you come back with job creation. If only you could win a stone..."

stanford_obo tagged a friend, writing:

"@onestep_kaazy u dey remember this school ?😂."

Police arrest 10 Senior High School students

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that at least 10 students from Alliance High School in Kiambu County have been arrested in connection with a fire incident that occurred at the institution on the night of Wednesday, June 3.

According to the school administration, the incident involved a fire outbreak at a mattress store within the school compound, triggering panic among students and staff.

Source: YEN.com.gh