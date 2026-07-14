Turkey has published the full list of documents required for citizens of eligible countries to apply for an eVisa

Applicants can complete the entire process online from any location and pay using a Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay card

Turkey has identified 48 countries whose nationals qualify for the eVisa scheme, with additional requirements varying by nationality

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The Turkish government has published the official list of required documents for foreign nationals applying for an electronic visa, outlining a fully online process that eliminates the need to visit a Turkish embassy or consulate.

Under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Turkey's eVisa scheme is open to citizens of 48 designated countries. Photo credit: @Recep Tayyip Erdoğan/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Turkey's eVisa scheme is open to citizens of 48 designated countries, granting qualifying travellers the ability to obtain an official entry authorisation entirely through an internet connection.

Applicants submit their personal and travel information digitally, then settle the application fee using a Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay card.

Turkey's eVisa document requirements

The primary requirement for all applicants is a valid passport or an accepted substitute travel document.

In accordance with Turkey's Law on Foreigners and International Protection, that document must retain validity for at least 60 days beyond the length of the visa or the intended period of stay, a condition that extends beyond the travel dates alone.

Beyond the passport requirement, additional documentation may be requested depending on the applicant's nationality.

The system flags any supplementary conditions once a traveller selects their country of travel document and intended travel dates, meaning the specific requirements can differ from one applicant to another.

How the application process works

Once an application is submitted and approved, the eVisa becomes available through a download link presented at the final stage of the process.

A copy of the same link is delivered to the applicant by email for ease of access.

Although Turkish border officials have the capacity to verify eVisas directly through their own systems, the government encourages travellers to carry a personal copy of the document, whether saved on a mobile device or in printed form, as a precaution against potential technical difficulties upon arrival.

It is important to note that an approved eVisa does not constitute a guarantee of entry into Turkey.

Border control officers retain the authority to deny admission to any traveller, including those holding a valid eVisa, without being obligated to provide a reason for the refusal.

The eVisa is designed as a time-saving alternative to traditional visa channels, eliminating the need for embassy appointments, physical document submissions, or in-person queuing.

Eligibility, however, is strictly determined by nationality, and travellers whose countries are not included in the scheme must pursue conventional visa routes.

Japan publishes 74 countries eligible for visa-free travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan had named citizens of 74 countries eligible for its visa waiver programme.

This would enable eligible travellers to enter the country for short-term stays without obtaining a visa in advance.

Japan also specified that citizens of certain countries must hold an ICAO-compliant electronic passport or a machine-readable passport to qualify for the exemption.

Source: YEN.com.gh