Turkey's government published a full list of countries whose citizens can apply for an eVisa, an online alternative to embassy and port-of-entry visas

Applicants complete the process entirely online using a credit or debit card, with the approved eVisa delivered by email

The release by the Turkish authorities comes as many countries around the world have made known their visa requirements

Turkey has released the complete list of 48 countries whose nationals are eligible for its electronic visa (eVisa).

"Turkey under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan releases the complete list of countries whose nationals qualify for its electronic visa. Photo credit: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan/Facebook, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish government's official eVisa portal confirms that specific citizens are eligible for the online document, which functions as an alternative to visas issued at Turkish consulates or at border points of entry.

Countries on Turkey's eVisa list

The full eligibility list spans multiple continents and includes Afghanistan, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Bermuda, Bhutan, Cambodia, Croatia, Dominica, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Estonia, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Hong Kong (BN(O)), India, Iraq, Jamaica, Latvia,, Lithuania, Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Taiwan, Vanuatu, Vietnam, and Yemen, among others nations.

How the Turkey eVisa application works

The eVisa is an official entry document that authorises travel into and movement within Türkiye.

Eligible travellers complete the entire process online by submitting their personal details and paying the applicable fee using a Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay card. No consulate visit is required.

Once the application has been processed successfully, applicants receive a download link for their eVisa both on-screen and via email.

Turkish border authorities are able to verify the document directly through their systems, though travellers are advised to carry either a digital or printed copy as a precaution against any technical issues at the point of entry.

It is important to note that holding an approved eVisa does not guarantee admission into the country.

Turkish border officials retain the right to deny entry to any eVisa holder without being obligated to state a reason, a condition that applies equally to all other visa categories.

Eligibility criteria can vary depending on nationality, so applicants are required to select their country and type of travel document on the application page to confirm whether they qualify before proceeding.

The announcement has drawn attention across Africa as travellers seek clarity on visa requirements for international destinations.

Turkey's move is part of a broader shift by countries towards streamlining entry procedures through digital systems, a trend seen elsewhere, including Japan, which updated its own eVisa eligibility list in May 2026 to include nationals residing in several countries across the world.

2 African passports qualify for Belgium visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Belgium had released the names of 59 countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free short-term entry.

Only two African countries appear on the list.

The list was published as Europe moves closer to launching the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

Source: YEN.com.gh