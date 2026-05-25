Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Ghana E-Visa: All Holders of African Passports Now Able to Visit After Free Online Application
Ghana

Ghana E-Visa: All Holders of African Passports Now Able to Visit After Free Online Application

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read
  • Ghana has launched a new E-visa service with special perks for African passport holders
  • Non-Africans will incur a premium fee for the E-visa application process, according to the government
  • The streamlined online applications promise faster processing and less paperwork for travellers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghana's new E-visa service system has been launched by President John Mahama.

The new system means holders of African passports visiting Ghana can now apply for a visa to Ghana electronically and will pay no visa fee.

Ghana E-Visa: All Holders of African Passports Now Able to Visit After Free Online Application
Ghana's new E-visa service system launched by President John Mahama. Credit: bymuratdeniz/John Dramani Mahama
Source: Facebook

However, non-Africans will pay pay $260 to access Ghana's new E-Visa service.

Citi News reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa argued that the system's robustness and efficiency warranted a premium price.

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

The e-visa streamlines the visa application process by allowing applicants to submit applications electronically.

It is expected to eliminate the need for lengthy application forms and supporting document submissions via mail or courier services.

Read also

Security Services recruitment: Government to release medical results next week

The online process also allows for faster processing times, bringing you closer to your Ghanaian getaway.

General requirements for Ghana's e-visa

The requirements for the Ghana e-visa are:

  1. A passport valid for at least six (6) months beyond the intended stay in Ghana
  2. A clear, recent colored photo meeting standard visa photo guidelines
  3. Invitation letter, business letter, or other supporting documents depending on visa type
  4. Information about travel dates, purpose of visit, and accommodation arrangements
  5. Valid debit/credit card or mobile money method for secure online payment
  6. Active Email Address
  7. Yellow Fever Card

Key facts about the e-visa policy

In a Facebook post, Ablakwa shared some key facts about the policy.

  1. Africans will not pay visa fees;
  2. Not paying visa fees does not mean you will not go through visa screening. Africans will still have to go through a visa application process like everyone else just that theirs would be gratis;
  3. Government is also introducing an e-Visa policy next month;
  4. The Free Visa for Africans is a component of the e-Visa initiative;
  5. All applicants including Africans will have to apply for visas through the e-Visa platform;
  6. The novel e-Visa system shall be linked to Ghana’s newly established API-PNR system and other international crime database which allows our consular officers to check background of applicants and provide appropriate vetting to ensure Ghana’s security is not compromised;
  7. People with criminal or deemed unsatisfactory records will not be admitted into Ghana;

Read also

US amends rules for Green Card seekers, orders them to return to their home country to apply

eVisa countries for Ghanaian citizens

There are also eVisa arrangements which allow Ghanaians to enter over 30 countries by applying for and getting their visa online. This removes the need for physical visits to embassies.

These include:

  • Albania
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Australia
  • Bahrain
  • Bhutan
  • Botswana
  • Cameroon
  • Colombia
  • Ecuador
  • Ethiopia
  • Georgia
  • Hong Kong
  • Iraq
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Libya
  • Moldova
  • Mongolia
  • Myanmar
  • Oman
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Qatar
  • São Tomé and Príncipe
  • South Korea
  • South Sudan
  • Suriname
  • Syria
  • Tajikistan
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Uzbekistan – 30 days
  • Vietnam – 90 days
  • Zambia – 90 days
  • Congo (Dem. Rep.) – 90 days
  • Djibouti – 90 days
  • India – 30 days
  • Iran – 30 days
  • Madagascar – 90 days
  • Malaysia – 14 days
  • Bolivia – 90 days

Ghana's visa-on-arrival policy

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ghana had a visa-on-arrival policy to boost tourism in December 2024.

The new policy was meant to make travel more convenient for visitors coming into the country this festive season.

Read also

Thousands rejected, millions lost: Why Ghanaians are questioning Embassies' visa fees

The policy ended in January 15, 2025, with all travellers entering Ghana able to do so without a pre-approved visa.

The initiative formed part of the ‘December in GH’ campaign, under the broader ‘Beyond the Return’ programme.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Cars buy ghana Uk releases list items Jimmy o yang Cars women men avoid Handsome footballers