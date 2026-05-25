Ghana has launched a new E-visa service with special perks for African passport holders

Non-Africans will incur a premium fee for the E-visa application process, according to the government

The streamlined online applications promise faster processing and less paperwork for travellers

Ghana's new E-visa service system has been launched by President John Mahama.

The new system means holders of African passports visiting Ghana can now apply for a visa to Ghana electronically and will pay no visa fee.

Ghana's new E-visa service system launched by President John Mahama. Credit: bymuratdeniz/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

However, non-Africans will pay pay $260 to access Ghana's new E-Visa service.

Citi News reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa argued that the system's robustness and efficiency warranted a premium price.

The e-visa streamlines the visa application process by allowing applicants to submit applications electronically.

It is expected to eliminate the need for lengthy application forms and supporting document submissions via mail or courier services.

The online process also allows for faster processing times, bringing you closer to your Ghanaian getaway.

General requirements for Ghana's e-visa

The requirements for the Ghana e-visa are:

A passport valid for at least six (6) months beyond the intended stay in Ghana A clear, recent colored photo meeting standard visa photo guidelines Invitation letter, business letter, or other supporting documents depending on visa type Information about travel dates, purpose of visit, and accommodation arrangements Valid debit/credit card or mobile money method for secure online payment Active Email Address Yellow Fever Card

Key facts about the e-visa policy

In a Facebook post, Ablakwa shared some key facts about the policy.

Africans will not pay visa fees; Not paying visa fees does not mean you will not go through visa screening. Africans will still have to go through a visa application process like everyone else just that theirs would be gratis; Government is also introducing an e-Visa policy next month; The Free Visa for Africans is a component of the e-Visa initiative; All applicants including Africans will have to apply for visas through the e-Visa platform; The novel e-Visa system shall be linked to Ghana’s newly established API-PNR system and other international crime database which allows our consular officers to check background of applicants and provide appropriate vetting to ensure Ghana’s security is not compromised; People with criminal or deemed unsatisfactory records will not be admitted into Ghana;

eVisa countries for Ghanaian citizens

There are also eVisa arrangements which allow Ghanaians to enter over 30 countries by applying for and getting their visa online. This removes the need for physical visits to embassies.

These include:

Albania

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Bahrain

Bhutan

Botswana

Cameroon

Colombia

Ecuador

Ethiopia

Georgia

Hong Kong

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Libya

Moldova

Mongolia

Myanmar

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Qatar

São Tomé and Príncipe

South Korea

South Sudan

Suriname

Syria

Tajikistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan – 30 days

Vietnam – 90 days

Zambia – 90 days

Congo (Dem. Rep.) – 90 days

Djibouti – 90 days

India – 30 days

Iran – 30 days

Madagascar – 90 days

Malaysia – 14 days

Bolivia – 90 days

Ghana's visa-on-arrival policy

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ghana had a visa-on-arrival policy to boost tourism in December 2024.

The new policy was meant to make travel more convenient for visitors coming into the country this festive season.

The policy ended in January 15, 2025, with all travellers entering Ghana able to do so without a pre-approved visa.

The initiative formed part of the ‘December in GH’ campaign, under the broader ‘Beyond the Return’ programme.

Source: YEN.com.gh