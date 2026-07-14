Belgium published its official list of 59 visa-exempt countries, and only Mauritius and Seychelles made the cut from Africa

Citizens of both Indian Ocean island nations can enter Belgium and the wider Schengen Area for up to 90 days without a standard visa

From late 2026, even visa-exempt travellers will need to obtain ETIAS digital pre-clearance online for €20

Belgium has released its official list of 59 countries and territories whose citizens qualify for visa-free short-term entry, and only two nations from the entire African continent appear on it.

Belgium list 59 Countries whose citizens can enter visa-free. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list, published as Europe moves closer to launching the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), sets out which passport holders may enter Belgium without going through the standard Schengen visa application process.

Qualifying travellers may stay for up to 90 days within any 180 days for purposes including tourism, business meetings, and family visits.

Two African nations on Belgium's visa-free list

According to the list drawn by Belgian authorities, Mauritius and Seychelles, both island nations in the Indian Ocean, are the sole African beneficiaries of this arrangement.

Their citizens can travel to Belgium and move freely across the wider Schengen Area without the bureaucratic requirements that apply to most of the continent.

Despite this visa-free status, both Mauritian and Seychellois travellers will face a new requirement from late 2026 onwards.

Under the incoming ETIAS framework, they will need to apply for a digital travel authorisation before departure. The online pre-screening clearance costs €20 and remains valid for three years once approved.

Even with ETIAS in place, travellers from the two countries must still present a biometric passport valid for at least three months beyond their intended stay, a return ticket, proof of accommodation, and evidence of sufficient funds for the duration of their visit.

Similarly, Germany's 2026 visa-free travel list also included only the two nations, Mauritius and Seychelles, as the countries from Africa.

Belgium visa-free list excludes major African economies

For citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and most other African nations, the situation is unchanged.

They must continue to navigate the full Schengen visa process, which includes securing an embassy appointment, paying a consular fee of €90, submitting bank statements and proof of financial means, and arranging travel insurance before any travel can be confirmed.

The gap between the two qualifying African nations and the rest of the continent underscores the uneven landscape of African passport access to Europe, with the majority of the continent's 1.4 billion people still facing considerable barriers to short-term entry into Belgium and the broader Schengen Area.

Spain names 8 African countries on visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain also published its 2026 visa entry requirements, confirming that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free access to the country.

Citizens from Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Eswatini, and Lesotho can enter Spain without a prior visa application.

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and most other African countries must apply for a Schengen visa for €90 before travelling to Spain.

Source: YEN.com.gh