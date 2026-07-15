The Deliverance Church Umoja community mourned the sudden passing of Rev . Pamela Dreda Oyola on Tuesday , July 14

Rev. Oyola was remembered as a fearless preacher who served her congregation with selfless dedication and deep faith

The woman of God leaves behind her husband, fellow reverend Ken Oyola, and their two sons, Brighton and Brayden

Reverend Pamela Dreda Oyola, a beloved pastor at Deliverance Church Umoja in Kenya, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, leaving her congregation and the wider Kenyan Christian community in profound grief.

Deliverance Church Umoja mourns Rev. Pamela Dreda Oyola, a fearless preacher dedicated to her community. Her legacy of faith touches all lives. Image credit: Deliverance Church Umoja/FB, YES! Magazine

Source: UGC

Hope TV Kenya broke the news on Facebook, describing the loss as a shock to all who knew her.

The church released a heartfelt statement acknowledging the pain felt across its membership while anchoring its words in faith.

"As our hearts grieve and many questions fill our minds while we process this [Expletive] loss, we hold firmly to the unchanging truth that God is good, and His mercies endure forever," the statement read.

Those who worked alongside Rev. Oyola described her as someone who lived out her calling with rare consistency.

Church leadership noted that her ministry was shaped by courage, obedience to Scripture, and a closeness to the Holy Spirit that influenced every person she encountered. She was known for preaching the Gospel without compromise and giving of herself sacrificially to those around her.

"Pastor Pam's life was a powerful testimony of unwavering faith, selfless and sacrificial service, and a deep love for God and for people," the church's tribute stated.

Drawing from Philippians 1:21 and 1:23, the Deliverance Church Umoja leadership framed her passing not as an ending but as a transition into eternal life with Christ, describing her death as a movement into glory.

Rev. Oyola is survived by her husband, Reverend Ken Oyola, and their two sons, Brighton and Brayden. Church leadership appealed to the congregation to stand with the family through prayer and practical support during this difficult season.

The Facebook post below contains Deliverance Church Umoja's tribute to the late Rev Pamela Dreda Oyola.

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Her friend Lorena Zuluaga Quintero confirmed the news the following day, sharing photographs of the two of them on Facebook.

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Source: YEN.com.gh