Prophet Roja Sends Strong Spiritual Message to Lil Win After Opambour's Curse

Popular clergyman Prophet Roja cautioned supporters of religious leaders against fighting their pastors' battles publicly during an Ahenfie FM interview on July 1, 2026

The prophet claimed Opambour placed a curse on actor Lil Win over his involvement in the feud, warning the actor not to underestimate the pastor's spiritual authority

Prophet Roja's comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising his wisdom while others expressed concern for Lil Win regarding the said curse

Prophet Roja has stepped into the simmering feud between two of Ghana's most prominent pastors, delivering a strong spiritual warning that many have read as a direct message to actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Prophet Roja sends a strong spiritual message to Lil Win after Opambour's curse amid his feud with Stephen Adom Kyei Duah. Image credit: DeLighter Roja, Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Speaking during an interview on Ahenfie FM on Monday, July 1, 2026, the prophet addressed the ongoing controversy between Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, widely known as Opambour.

Lil Win had earlier drawn attention by publicly siding with Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah during the heated exchange between the two men of God.

Prophet Roja's warning to Lil Win

Without naming the actor directly, Prophet Roja made his message unmistakable.

He declared that Opambour had placed a curse on Lil Win, and that the spiritual declaration would take effect regardless of what the actor believed.

"There is something that has gone on spiritually," he said, warning that whatever had been triggered in the spiritual realm could manifest physically.

He suggested Lil Win was under the impression he had successfully cancelled or averted the curse, but Prophet Roja was sceptical.

"Let him come and ask me who Opambour is, and I will tell him," he stated, urging the actor not to underestimate the spiritual weight behind such a declaration.

Prophet Roja's advice to followers of spiritual leaders

Beyond the specific claims about Lil Win, Prophet Roja used the occasion to make a broader point about how followers of religious leaders conduct themselves.

He argued that supporters should never take it upon themselves to insult, attack, or publicly confront others on behalf of their pastors, and that men of God should actively discourage such behaviour from their congregations.

To illustrate his stance, he recalled a situation within his own ministry where a media team member publicly defended him during a period of controversy.

He said he subsequently let that person go precisely because he did not endorse that approach.

His position was clear: spiritual leaders should settle their own affairs, and well-meaning supporters can inadvertently make matters worse.

Watch Prophet Roja deliver his warning during the Ahenfie FM interview below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's message

The interview clip circulated widely on TikTok and drew a range of responses.

@💙_YB_🦋 wrote:

"Don't even know why lil win was insulting him"

@yhaarmodel5 commented:

"He is a very powerful man of God"

@Tinalisa💝😍 added:

"You're a wise man...God richly bless you by increasing your anointing 🙏"

@Evans Agyemang wrote:

"I feel sad for Kojo"

@obfourgh posted:

"We should try to respect elders"

Prophet Roja’s vision about USA and UK

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prediction about a possible major global conflict.

He detailed an alleged vision about a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The latest prophecy has added to Prophet Roja’s growing reputation for making controversial spiritual declarations.

Source: YEN.com.gh