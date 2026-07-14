A popular content creator known as Adriana died on July 10, 2025, after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at an unlicensed clinic

Surveillance footage captured Adriana entering the facility early in the morning before staff carried her out and transported her to a nearby health centre, where she died

Authorities raided the clinic on the day of her death, discovering evidence of unauthorised medical procedures at a facility previously sanctioned for lacking proper licences

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Social media influencer Adriana Manotas Rodriguez, 52, died on July 10, 2025, after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at what authorities described as an unlicensed beauty clinic in Bogotá.

Her friend Lorena Zuluaga Quintero confirmed the news the following day, sharing photographs of the two of them on Facebook.

Adriana had built a following of more than 23,000 on Instagram, where she regularly posted lifestyle content.

52-year-old influencer Adriana Rodriguez dies after botched BBL at unlicensed clinic in Colombia. Photo source: Adriana Manotas Rodriguez

Source: Facebook

Local media outlets Blu Radio and Noticias Caracol reported that surveillance footage captured the Colombian lifestyle content creator arriving at the clinic at around 6 am.

She was later seen being carried out by three individuals and placed in a van, after which she was taken to a nearby health centre. She did not survive.

Authorities confirmed that Adriana had sought a liposuction procedure at the establishment.

Investigators found, however, that the clinic was not registered as a healthcare facility and had already been sanctioned in November of the previous year for operating without the required licences.

Colombia's Health Secretariat released a statement noting that the mandatory measures issued against the clinic:

"were intended to prevent risks to public health and remained in effect," adding that they "were violated by the continued carrying out of illegal activities at that location."

On the day she died, the Health Secretariat, the Attorney General's Office, and the National Police jointly raided the premises, uncovering further evidence of unauthorised medical activity.

Bogotá's mayor, Carlos Galán, used the moment to appeal directly to residents:

"If you know of any illegal or clandestine aesthetic establishment, report it. These places cannot continue operating or claiming lives."

See the Facebook post below for a news item on Adriana Rodriguez's death:

Tributes Pour in for Adriana Manotas Rodriguez

Following news of her passing, friends and followers filled Rodriguez's Facebook page with heartfelt messages.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

"You left an indelible mark on those of us whose paths crossed with yours in this life. Rest in peace, my beautiful Nana ✨️"

"Rest in peace. I will always remember you my friend."

"May God receive you in his arms. I pray for a lot of strength for his family 🙏🙏🙏"

26-year-old influencer dies after 27th floor fall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another influencer, Kauana Bilhar, had died after falling from the balcony of her 27th-floor Dubai apartment, where she had lived for two years.

Dubai authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of her death as her mother, Darla Bilhar, travelled to the UAE to support the process and arrange repatriation.

Darla later shared an emotional video defending her daughter's memory against online rumours, urging people to treat the case with dignity and compassion.

Source: YEN.com.gh