Fantan Mojah, born Owen Lennox Moncrieffe, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston

The reggae singer died after suffering complications linked to a heart condition, with tributes pouring in from fans and fellow musicians worldwide

Fantan Mojah had reportedly been preparing for an appearance at Germany's Reggae Jam Festival before his health deteriorated in his final days

The reggae world is grieving the loss of Jamaican artist Fantan Mojah, who passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. He was 49.

Jamaican Reggae singer Fantan Mojah dies at 49 after health complications. Image credit: Fantan Mojah

Source: Facebook

Born Owen Lennox Moncrieffe, the singer died at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, after his health deteriorated due to complications from a heart condition.

Reports indicate he had been receiving medical treatment at the facility in the days leading up to his death.

Jamaican singer Fantan Mojah musical career

Fantan Mojah built his reputation in the early 2000s, carving out a distinct space in reggae music with his spiritually grounded lyrics and vocal style rooted in Rastafarian faith. Songs such as Hail the King, Corruption, Nuh Build Great Man, Hungry and Stronger earned him a loyal following and cemented his standing as one of Jamaica's most respected voices in conscious reggae.

His work consistently tackled themes of social justice, unity, faith and perseverance.

Beyond the recording studio, Fantan Mojah was a commanding live performer who took his music to audiences across the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and North America.

He collaborated with a range of reggae and dancehall artists throughout his career, and his stage presence made him a firm favourite among reggae enthusiasts globally.

Fantan Mojah's death sparks tributes

His death comes as a particular blow given that he had reportedly been finalising preparations for upcoming international shows, including a scheduled appearance at Germany's Reggae Jam Festival.

Following the news of his passing, an outpouring of tributes spread rapidly across social media. Fans remembered him as a gifted and humble artist whose songs carried messages that remain relevant long after they were recorded.

Many shared personal accounts of how his music provided strength and spiritual grounding during difficult periods in their lives.

Fellow artists and industry figures also paid their respects, honouring him as someone who never wavered in his commitment to uplifting music throughout his career.

Fantan Mojah is survived by his family, friends and the generations of fans whose lives his music touched. While his voice has been silenced, the catalogue he leaves behind ensures his legacy in reggae will endure.

The Facebook post announcing Fantan Mojah's death is below:

Reactions to Fantan Mojah's death

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after reports emergd that Fantan Mojah had died.

@HenryChafa:

"Rasta got soul. Rest In Peace 🙏"

@DanielChirimuta:

"Go well rasta"

@JerelmyHansen:

"Rest in peace rasta"

@AnitaJohnson:

"🙏🤍🕊️💫✨"

Sharon Dede Padi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharon Dede Padi, a distinguished Ghanaian visual artist and poet, had tragically passed away at the age of 50.

Her groundbreaking achievement as the first Guinness World Record holder for the Largest Leaf Print Painting left a significant mark on the artistic community in Ghana and beyond, drawing widespread tributes and condolences.

Source: YEN.com.gh