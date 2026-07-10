China's General Administration of Customs published a list of seven categories of goods strictly prohibited from entry into the country

The banned items include weapons, counterfeit currencies, narcotics, harmful media, deadly poisons, and diseased food products

Travellers who fail to declare restricted articles to customs officials upon arrival also risk punishment under Chinese law

China's General Administration of Customs has published an official list of seven categories of goods strictly prohibited from entry into the country, warning that violators face serious legal consequences under Chinese customs law.

The list, published on the official customs portal of the People's Republic of China, applies to all persons entering the country, including Ghanaians and other foreign nationals.

China, under President Xi Jinping, lists 7 banned goods, warning travellers of severe penalties for non-declaration. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Chinese authorities have also made clear that failing to declare restricted or prohibited articles to customs officers upon arrival is itself a punishable offence, regardless of whether the traveller claims ignorance of the rules.

7 items banned from entry into China

The first category covers arms, imitation arms, ammunition, and explosives of all kinds. Counterfeit currencies and forged negotiable securities are also strictly prohibited.

The third category is broader in scope and includes printed materials, films, photographs, gramophone records, cinematographic films, loaded recording and video tapes, compact discs, computer storage media, and any other materials considered harmful to China's political, economic, cultural, or moral interests.

Deadly poisons of all kinds make up the fourth category, while opium, other addictive narcotics, and psychotropic substances form the fifth.

The sixth category restricts the entry of fruits, solanaceous vegetables, live animals (with the exception of pet dogs and cats), animal products, and pathogenic micro-organisms.

Rounding out China's list is a prohibition on foodstuffs, medicines, and other articles that originate from areas affected by epidemics, or those determined to be harmful to humans and livestock, or capable of spreading disease.

What travellers to China must know

The comprehensive nature of the list means travellers must carefully check their luggage before entry. Items that may appear routine in other countries could fall under one or more of the prohibited categories under Chinese law.

China customs authority's warning about non-declaration is particularly significant for travellers who may unknowingly carry restricted items such as certain medicines, animal-derived food products, or media materials. The absence of intent is not recognised as a valid defence under the applicable regulations.

Ghanaians and other African nationals travelling to China for business, education, or other purposes are advised to consult the official customs portal of the People's Republic of China prior to departure to ensure full compliance.

China names countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that China had published a list of 50 countries whose ordinary passport holders can enter the mainland without a visa.

The move is aimed at boosting international tourism and easing business travel.

Beijing also seeks to expand its unilateral visa exemption policy.

Source: YEN.com.gh