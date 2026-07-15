Denmark published a list of African countries whose citizens are eligible to visit the Scandinavian country without a visa

Only two citizens of two African countries can visit Denmark without a visa for up to 90 and 30 days, respectively

Standard visa requirements apply to non-eligible applicants, including passport, travel insurance, and proof of accommodation

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Denmark has released a breakdown of African countries whose citizens are not required to apply for a visa to enter the country, offering clarity for thousands of prospective travellers across the continent.

Under Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark releases a list of African Countries whose citizens can visit without a visa. Photo source: Ludovic MARIN/AFP, Patrick Pleul/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

In a detailed report on the Embassies.net website, a list of many countries was presented, separating those whose citizens need a visa to visit Denmark from those whose citizens do not.

African countries eligible for Denmark visa-free travel

According to the report, only citizens from a few African nations fall within the scope of Denmark's visa-free policy framework.

Below are the names of the African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to visit Denmark.

1. Mauritius

2. Seychelles

Under Denmark's visa exemption rules, citizens of Mauritius are guaranteed a maximum stay of 90 days, while individuals from Seychelles are permitted a maximum stay of 30 days without a visa.

What Denmark's non-visa-free applicants need to know

Denmark is a member of the Schengen Area, which means a Danish visa typically grants access to 26 European countries under the same travel document.

However, the visa does not guarantee entry, as border officers retain the right to carry out checks upon arrival.

Applicants from many countries are generally required to submit their visa applications through the relevant Danish diplomatic missions or authorised visa application centres in their respective countries.

Where Denmark does not maintain a direct diplomatic presence, applicants are often directed to apply through a represented country that processes Schengen visa applications on Denmark's behalf.

Standard requirements for a Danish Schengen visa include a valid passport, a completed application form, recent passport-sized photographs, proof of travel insurance, confirmed accommodation details, and a return flight itinerary.

Evidence of sufficient funds to cover the duration of the stay is also required as part of the application process.

Additional documents may be requested depending on the purpose of the visit.

Processing times and application fees vary depending on the applicant's location and the type of visa being sought.

Applicants are advised to begin the process well ahead of their intended travel dates to allow adequate time for document verification and appointment scheduling.

Individuals are not allowed to seek residence, work or study on a Schengen visa in Denmark.

Travellers are required to apply for a residence and/or work permit if they plan to study, work or stay more than 90 days in the European country.

South Africa's government, under Cyril Ramaphosa, names 32 African countries on its visa-free list for 2026. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa lists eligible visa-free travel countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted South Africa's newly published visa exemption list for 2026, which allowed citizens of 32 African countries to visit without a visa.

This significant move not only simplified cross-border travel but also reinforced regional ties, enabling families and friends to reunite and explore the rich cultural tapestry of the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh