Mauritius grants visa-free access to citizens of at least eight countries across Africa, the Americas, Europe, and the Gulf region

Angola is among the eligible nations, making it one of the few sub-Saharan African states on Mauritius's visa exemption list

Visa-free travellers must still meet standard entry conditions, including a valid passport, return ticket, and proof of sufficient funds

Mauritius permits citizens of at least eight countries to travel to the island nation without obtaining a visa in advance, according to the country's Passport and Immigration Office entry requirements for 2026.

Mauritius under Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam is offering visa-free access to citizens of eight countries, including Angola. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Mauritius visa-free arrangement covers a geographically diverse set of nations. Citizens of Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Bahrain, and Barbados are all eligible to enter Mauritius without a pre-departure visa.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry to Mauritius

The list spans sub-Saharan Africa, South America, the Caribbean, Oceania, Europe, and the Gulf.

Angola's inclusion is particularly significant on the continent, as it remains one of very few sub-Saharan African states to feature on Mauritius's visa exemption list, making it a notable reference point for African travellers monitoring regional visa policy shifts.

The other eligible nations reflect a mix of diplomatic relationships and bilateral agreements that Mauritius has cultivated over time with countries across several continents.

What visa-free status actually means

Travellers eligible for visa-free entry are still required to satisfy standard immigration conditions upon arrival.

These include holding a valid passport, carrying a return or onward ticket, and being able to demonstrate sufficient funds to cover the intended stay.

According to the Mauritius Passport and Immigration Office, a visa, even where required, does not guarantee the right of admission into the country.

The final authority to permit or deny entry rests entirely with the immigration officer at the port of arrival, who also determines how long the visitor may remain.

The same principle applies to visa-free travellers: entry is not unconditional, and immigration officers retain the power to refuse any individual who does not satisfy the requirements at the border.

Mauritius is a widely visited destination for tourism, business, and transit travel, and the island regularly reviews and updates its entry requirements in line with its diplomatic engagements and bilateral agreements.

Bahamas lists 19 African nations for visa-free entry

In a related document, YEN.com.gh reported that The Bahamas has released its official eVisa online services list for 2026.

According to the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens of only 19 African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the Caribbean island nation.

The list covers all nationalities eligible for visa-free or eVisa-processed entry and includes countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh