A Federal High Court in Kano sentenced 28-year-old Ashiru Idris to seven years in prison on July 14, 2026

The NDLEA arrested the businessman after a video of him advertising illicit substances for sale online emerged

The court also ordered that Ashiru Idris' sentence take effect from the date of judgment, with no option of a fine

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A 28-year-old Nigerian businessman, Ashiru Idris, has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he was caught advertising illicit substances for sale on social media.

A Kano court sentences Nigerian businessman Ashiru Idris for seven years for advertising illicit substances online. Photo source: SeventyFour, Doug Berry/Getty Images, @instablog9ja/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court in Kano handed down the sentence on July 14, 2026, with no option of a fine.

The conviction was secured by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) following an arrest made nearly three months earlier.

Why was Ashiru Idris arrested and jailed?

Operatives from the NDLEA's Kano Strategic Command arrested Idris on April 22, 2026, acting on a directive from the State Commander after a video of the Nigerian businessman openly promoting illicit substances for purchase began circulating online.

The court ruled that his sentence would run from the date of the judgement.

NDLEA's warning to illicit substance offenders

The NDLEA Kano State Commander, CN DY Lawal, described the verdict as a firm message to anyone considering using public platforms to promote or traffic illicit substances.

"This judgement reinforces our resolve to confront drug offenders who brazenly promote illegal substances on public platforms. We will continue to act swiftly on credible leads and ensure offenders are brought to justice," Lawal stated.

The agency also called on members of the public to cooperate in the fight against smuggling illicit substances and their use by sharing credible information with security agencies.

The case drew widespread attention after popular Nigerian blogger Instablog9ja shared details of the conviction on Instagram on Thursday, July 16, 2026, prompting significant reaction online.

The Instagram post announcing the sentencing of Nigerian businessman Ashiru Idris is below:

Reactions to Ashiru Idris' seven-year jail term

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abacha commented:

"Digital marketing for cana is a crazy work 😂."

Funmiiilola said:

"Of all places, na Kano you dey advertise online? He should be happy he got a jail term instead of being severely punished."

Akan__inyene wrote:

"No, seriously, what is his offence, please? Someone should explain it to me in layman's terms."

Biyi commented:

"Aww, dealer about to taste watery beans."

China-bound Nigerian businesswoman arrested at airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the arrest of a 38-year-old Nigerian businesswoman, Iwebema Ogechi Peace, at Lagos airport for possession of illicit substances.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) caught the businesswoman during an inspection while she was about to board a flight bound for China.

Source: YEN.com.gh