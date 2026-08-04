Popular Nigerian content creator Peller indicated that guests sprayed counterfeit dollar notes on him at his traditional wedding

Peller said he left the ceremony convinced the foreign currency had made him wealthy overnight, filming a celebratory video with the cash

The streamer made the unfortunate revelation during a livestream session with one of his American gifters after a bank visit exposed the fake notes

Popular Nigerian content creator and streamer Peller has set social media alight after sharing that some of the dollar notes sprayed on him during his traditional wedding ceremony were counterfeit.

Popular Nigerian content creator Peller cries out after realising the dollars sprayed at a wedding are fake. Image credit: Oye3004/X, Northern Magazine/Instagram

Source: UGC

The TikToker broke the news during a livestream session with one of his American gifters, recounting how a routine bank visit turned into an embarrassing awakening.

After his wedding to Jarvis, Peller had gathered his cash gifts brimming with excitement, genuinely believing the foreign currency he received had transformed his financial situation in a single evening.

He even recorded a video with the money to document the moment before heading to the bank.

The bank visit quickly deflated that excitement. Staff informed Peller that a portion of the dollars he had brought in were not genuine, leaving him to reflect on exactly who among his wedding guests had handed over the fake notes.

"When I got to the bank, they told me the dollars were fake. People that gave me real money, I know them if I see them. They gave me fake dollars," he said.

Peller also addressed the reason his followers may have noticed he had gone unusually quiet on the subject of the dollar spraying after the ceremony.

"I got home after my wedding thinking I was a millionaire already. I used the money to make a video, saying, 'Hello, thinking I am rich, but it was fake. You people did not notice I did not talk about the dollars again since last night. Is it by force to spray money?" he added.

The X video below has the video of Peller sharing his fake dollar ordeal.

The Instagram post below captures Peller crying after finding out that the dollars sprayed at the wedding were fake.

Fans react to Peller's wedding ordeal

The revelation drew a strong response online, with many Nigerians finding humour in the situation while others raised broader points about the culture of spraying money at celebrations.

@Opeseyitandmfs said:

"The person go Dey laugh now 😂 . This life no balance 😂."

@0xwumade wrote:

"This is not a new thing... this is what most of the celebrities do just to show off, even in the clubs they negotiate with the owner to show off, the owner will agree bcs it's a way to promote the business. Celebrities life e no easy... in Asake voice."

@ADEOLAADEW41108 commented:

"No be fake I dey the live bloggers na werey and lie."

@Oye3004 added:

"People just dey."

@i_am_olacash reacted:

"😂😂 Wedding gift don turn prop money? Omo, who send fake dollars as present—na blessing or practical joke? 😭💵."

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo left fans in awe with a jaw-dropping look at Peller and Jarvis' wedding. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo

Source: Facebook

Nana Akua steals spotlight at Peller's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akua Addo commanded attention at the wedding of Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis on August 1, 2026, with a fashion statement that overshadowed much of the celebrity buzz surrounding the event itself.

The Ghanaian style icon was among the high-profile guests at the ceremony, which drew celebrities and public figures from across Africa.

While the occasion was centred on the union of the couple, Nana Akua Addo's outfit quickly became one of the most widely discussed moments from the entire event.

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Source: YEN.com.gh