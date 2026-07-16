Delta State Police arrested content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, known as Odogwu of Asaba, in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman

The deceased allegedly ingested a poisonous substance after the content creator reportedly sexually assaulted her

Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Yemi Oyeniyi pledged a thorough professional investigation into the case

Delta State Police have arrested popular Nigerian content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, widely known on social media as Odogwu of Asaba, in connection with the death of a 20-year-old woman who allegedly ingested a poisonous substance following a reported sexual assault.

Popular Nigerian TikToker Odogwu of Asaba is reportedly arrested by the Delta State Police Command over the death of a 20-year-old woman. Image credit: DeltaStatePoliceCommand

Source: Facebook

The Delta State Police Command released an official statement on 15 July 2026, signed by Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe. The statement confirmed that Ogbonna had been taken into custody and had made what investigators described as "useful statements" during preliminary questioning. The command added that further investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the case.

What did Odogwu of Asaba do?

According to reports, the popular content creator advertised that he was training individuals to venture into content creation.

The victim expressed interest in the training and travelled to Asaba to meet the suspect, where he reportedly took her to a hotel and assaulted her.

Commissioner of Police CP Yemi Oyeniyi assured the deceased's family and the wider public that no aspect of the allegations would be overlooked. He reaffirmed the command's commitment to conducting a professional investigation and taking appropriate legal action in line with the law.

The arrest follows the circulation of a video the young woman reportedly recorded, which drew significant public attention online and prompted calls for accountability.

Public reacts to Odogwu of Asaba's arrest

The case has stirred strong reactions across social media platforms, with many Nigerians expressing grief and outrage over the woman's death.

@fashi4 wrote:

"This really hurt me that the lady is deceased. Some guys are animals disguised in human form. I don't care what transpired between the deceased and the particular person in question, this is sad, and it breaks my heart."

@TolaMike174342 said:

"This is beastly behaviour. Justice must be served. She took the wrong step, may her soul rest in peace."

@kevwe_156 questioned the timing of the official communication, writing:

"Oga police, you dont release a press statement until investigation has been conducted. All what you wrote here is what we have watched on the video recorded by the girl. Conduct a proper investigation and release a press statement."

@Onyia_ImageLB raised concerns about the legal implications of the case, noting:

"Girls get mind these days oooo! Travels like these comes with caution. With a good lawyer, he'll be discharged because there is no longer an evidence to present in court."

The Facebook post with the Nigerian Police Service's statement is below.

Nigerian content creator dies after childbirth

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator Mirabel Ifebuche Ugwu has passed away days after delivering her third child via caesarean section.

Her last Facebook video before the procedure, showing her in tears, resurfaced and went viral after news of her death broke.

Source: YEN.com.gh