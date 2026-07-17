Camilla Alhassan's brother made an emotional appeal for government intervention after the TikToker received a one-year custodial sentence

Camilla pleaded guilty to publishing false news and offensive conduct after posting videos making false allegations against President Mahama

The TikToker's brother cited the welfare of her young child as the central reason authorities should consider reviewing the sentence

The brother of jailed Ghanaian TikToker Camilla Alhassan has gone public with an emotional plea for mercy, calling on the government and Ghanaians to show compassion after a court handed his sister a one-year prison sentence.

Camilla Alhassan's brother pleads for mercy after the TikToker's one-year jail sentence on July 16, 2026. Image credit: Republib Media, Sika Official

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video shared by Sika Official on Thursday, July 16, 2026, the man identified himself as an NDC Youth Organiser for a Zongo community.

He appealed not on the basis of innocence but on humanitarian grounds, arguing that the greatest harm from the imprisonment would fall on Camilla's children, particularly a young child who depends entirely on her mother's daily care.

"We're pleading with the government to intervene and reconsider the sentence. She has a young child," he said.

Why was Camilla Alhassan jailed?

The sentence followed Alhassan Camilla's guilty plea on charges of publishing false news and engaging in offensive conduct.

The case centred on videos she circulated on social media containing fabricated allegations about President John Dramani Mahama, including a claim that he had buried 32 cows for spiritual power, along with a string of other insulting remarks directed at the head of state.

After she entered her guilty plea, the court imposed a one-year custodial sentence.

Her brother did not attempt to excuse what she had done.

Instead, he expressed the family's devastation at the outcome and called on the relevant authorities to explore any legal avenue that might allow for a review, given the circumstances surrounding her children.

Watch the brother's appeal and read the post that sparked the discussion below.

Ghanaians react to Camilla's brother's appeal

The appeal has divided opinion online, with some expressing sympathy for the children while others insist accountability must follow reckless behaviour on social media.

@Constantin Abouzi wrote:

"You see where our mouth leads us to"

@John Adjaho said:

"The brother can take care of the children, right?"

@Otuo Acheampong Harrison commented:

"Oh! One year sentence is just like washing your hands."

@Tettey Agbo added:

"Someone with a child or children is always sober, mind his or her business. Always stays out of trouble."

@Millicent Adoma wrote:

"Sometimes we have to think about ourselves and our family as well"

@Clinton Aboagye posted:

"Her children no be spies again, I thought they were feeding her with information"

Camilla Alhassan's video blasting Health Minister resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Camilla Alhassan's video criticising Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh regarding the employment of trained nurses resurfaced amid her recent sentencing.

The clip has reignited discussions about the government's responsibility to provide employment and practical training to healthcare professionals, a matter that remains highly contentious in the public sphere.

Source: YEN.com.gh