The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 38-year-old Iwebema Ogechi Peace at Lagos airport with illicit substances

The businesswoman was intercepted at Terminal 2 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Beijing

NDLEA officers discovered the illicit substances concealed inside Iwebema Ogechi Peace's luggage during a routine check at the airport

A 38-year-old Nigerian businesswoman, Iwebema Ogechi Peace, has been arrested by law enforcement officers at the airport in Lagos after agents discovered a large cache of illicit substances hidden in her baggage.

NDLEA arrests China-bound businesswoman Iwebema Ogechi Peace at the airport in Nigeria for possessing illicit substances. Photo source: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images, @ndlea_nigeria/X

Source: Getty Images

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted Iwebema Ogechi Peace at Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made the announcement in a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter).

Why was businesswoman Iwebema Ogechi Peace arrested?

The Nigerian businesswoman was reportedly preparing to board a flight bound for Beijing, China, when officers flagged her luggage and uncovered 7.5 kilogrammes of illicit substances concealed within it.

According to a report by various renowned Nigerian-based media outlets, the seizure was part of a broader enforcement operation at the airport.

The seized substances are estimated to be valued at billions of naira on the black market.

The law enforcement agency also intercepted 4,959 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of illicit substances worth over N12.3 billion (GHS 139,789,500,000) at the Apapa Port Complex, Lagos.

The NDLEA has intensified screening operations at Nigerian airports in recent years, targeting both inbound and outbound passengers suspected of transporting illicit substances across international borders.

In recent months, the agency has also recorded several high-profile arrests at Lagos airport as part of this sustained crackdown.

The X posts detailing businesswoman Iwebema Ogechi Peace's arrest are below:

Reactions trail China-bound businesswoman's arrest

Iwebema's arrest has drawn considerable attention online, with social media users reacting after the news emerged on social media.

Ghanaians and Nigerians across social media platforms did not hold back in sharing their thoughts on the arrest.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

AutoGigx said:

"From galamsey to this? Eiiish China."

Rick15524572 wrote:

"It obviously not her first time. I think her cup is full."

OTIEKPENYONG124 commented:

"This is sad and pitiful."

Adeniyi_sanusi wrote:

"We appreciate your efforts."

The EFCC arrests Goodben Global Travels and Tour Limited CEO Chukwujindu Goodness Nchekwube and one other for allegedly defrauding victims in a visa deal. Image credit: Getty Images, EFCC

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian businesswoman arrested for alleged fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the recent arrest of businesswoman Chukwujindu Goodness Nchekwube by Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for her alleged involvement in a visa fraud scheme.

The Goodben Global Travels and Tour Limited CEO was taken into custody with her alleged accomplice Rogers Oluwaseyi Eruku for running the alleged scheme that defrauded numerous victims.

The EFCC also confirmed that investigations into the matter were ongoing and that Chukwujindu Goodness Nchekwube and her alleged accomplices were expected to be arraigned before a court in Nigeria at a later date once they had concluded.

Source: YEN.com.gh