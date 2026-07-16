Zambia's immigration authorities confirmed the updated list of countries eligible for visa-on-arrival entry in 2026

Eight African countries made the list, including Ghana, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Eligible travellers can also apply through Zambia's official eServices portal before departure instead of obtaining a visa on arrival

Zambia has published its updated 2026 list of countries whose nationals qualify for visa-on-arrival entry, confirming that citizens of eight African nations are among those eligible to obtain visas at designated ports of entry.

The announcement was made by Zambian immigration authorities, who outlined the full scope of the programme alongside the documentary requirements travellers must meet before arriving in the country.

Zambia under President Hakainde Hichilema confirms visa-on-arrival eligibility for citizens of eight African nations in 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries on Zambia's 2026 list

The eight African countries confirmed eligible for Zambia's visa-on-arrival programme are Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ghana, Rwanda and Western Sahara.

Beyond Africa, the programme covers nationals from several countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Mongolia, Myanmar, Russia, Thailand and Venezuela, among others.

Eligible travellers are not limited to obtaining their visas upon arrival.

Zambian authorities confirmed that applicants may also complete the process through the country's official eServices portal before departure or visit a Zambian diplomatic mission abroad where the service is available.

What travellers need to know

While eligibility for the visa-on-arrival programme removes the requirement to secure a visa before travel, it does not guarantee admission into Zambia. Final entry decisions rest with immigration officers at the point of entry.

Travellers are expected to present a valid passport, a return or onward travel ticket, proof of accommodation and evidence of sufficient funds for their stay. Officials may also request additional documents at their discretion.

Authorities advised visitors to verify the latest entry requirements, applicable visa fees and passport validity conditions through official Zambian immigration channels before booking travel, noting that policies are subject to change without prior notice.

Carrying printed copies of hotel reservations and travel itineraries is also recommended to help facilitate a smooth arrival process.

Botswana lists nations eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Botswana published an official list of countries whose nationals may enter the southern African nation without a visa.

The list includes dozens of countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania, while only 15 African nations have been granted visa-free status.

The African countries granted visa-free entry into Botswana are South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Sierra Leone, Gambia, Seychelles, and Mauritius.

Source: YEN.com.gh