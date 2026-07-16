Botswana published an official visa-free entry list covering over 100 countries, with only 15 African nations included

South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Mozambique are among the African countries granted visa-free access to Botswana

Citizens of African countries not on the list must submit a formal visa application with supporting travel and employment documents

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Botswana has released an official list of countries whose nationals may enter the southern African nation without a visa, and the majority of African states did not make the cut.

The list, published by the Botswana government, spans dozens of countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania, while only 15 African nations secured visa-free status.

Botswana under President Duma Boko unveils a visa-free entry list for over 100 countries, including South Africa and Kenya. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries with visa-free access

The African countries granted visa-free entry into Botswana are South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Seychelles, and Mauritius.

Beyond Africa, the exemption covers major travel destinations including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and Japan, bringing the total number of countries on the list to well over 100.

Visa requirements for other African travellers

For citizens of African countries not included in the exemption, Botswana requires a formal visa application to be completed before arrival.

Applicants must submit a fully completed visa application form alongside certified copies of relevant passport pages, a covering letter, and travel documentation including flight bookings, a travel itinerary, and hotel reservations.

Proof of employment or a contract of employment may also be required where applicable. Passports must carry a minimum of six months' validity beyond the intended travel date, with at least three unused pages available.

The nature of the visit can also determine what additional documents are needed. Business travellers are expected to provide certified copies of company incorporation documents, a trade licence, and share certificates if they operate a business.

Travellers entering Botswana by road must specify this in their covering letter.

The publication of Botswana's visa requirements comes as several African countries have similarly moved to clarify or update their own entry policies for foreign nationals.

Botswana continues to attract growing interest as a travel destination, driven by its wildlife tourism offerings, diamond industry, and reputation for political stability on the continent.

Seychelles publishes visa-free entry rules

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Seychelles has published a visa-free entry policy allowing citizens of almost every recognised country in the world to visit the Indian Ocean island nation without obtaining a visa beforehand.

The country’s immigration authorities explained that eligible travellers are issued a visitor’s permit upon arrival instead of being required to secure a visa in advance.

However, they must present a valid passport or another recognised travel document.

Source: YEN.com.gh