Germany amended its Citizenship Act on October 30, 2025, eliminating the three-year fast-track naturalisation route introduced just a year earlier

The Federal Cabinet approved a uniform five-year residency requirement for all applicants, with language skills and financial self-sufficiency also mandatory

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany would make integration possible but also require it, citing shared language and values as conditions for citizenship

Germany has abolished its accelerated citizenship pathway, requiring all foreign nationals to reside in the country for a minimum of five years before qualifying for naturalisation, under amendments to the Nationality Act that took effect on October 30, 2025.

Germany's updated Citizenship Act mandates a five-year residency for naturalisation, requiring language proficiency and financial independence Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Federal Cabinet approved the revised law, which removes the three-year fast-track route that had been introduced as part of a broader 2024 citizenship reform.

That earlier reform had already cut the standard residency requirement from eight years to five and created an additional shortened pathway for individuals who demonstrated exceptional integration.

Both the shortened pathway and any exceptions for outstanding integration performance have now been removed.

What Germany's new citizenship rules require

Under the amended law, every applicant must hold a valid residence permit and demonstrate a minimum of five continuous years of residence in Germany before lodging a citizenship application.

Residency alone, however, is not sufficient for approval. Candidates must also prove an adequate command of the German language and show they are financially independent, meaning they cannot be reliant on state welfare support.

The government said the revised requirements were designed to make naturalisation reflect a genuine, sustained commitment to German society rather than simply the passage of time.

According to the European Commission's summary of the reform, the government intends citizenship to be tied to verifiable linguistic, cultural, economic and social engagement with the country.

Merz on integration and shared values

Chancellor Friedrich Merz outlined the rationale behind the change in direct terms. "We will make integration possible, but also require it. Because even and especially where people live together in freedom, there needs to be a common horizon of values and a common language," he said.

The government framed the move as a measure to reinforce social cohesion and establish clearer expectations for immigrants pursuing German citizenship, signalling that the bar for naturalisation would be grounded in demonstrated commitment rather than expedited timelines.

Germany outlines 7 rules for skilled workers' residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany has listed the conditions skilled workers holding temporary residence permits must fulfil before they can qualify for permanent residency.

Some of the requirements include holding a qualifying residence permit for at least three years. Applicants must also demonstrate that they can support themselves financially without relying on state assistance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh