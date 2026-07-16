Zimbabwe's official eVisa platform has published a visa-free list covering citizens from 17 African nations

South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are among the African countries granted visa-free access

Travellers from eligible countries can complete an online entry declaration before arrival, though Zimbabwean authorities retain the right to deny entry

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Zimbabwe has released an official list of countries whose nationals may enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance, with 17 African nations among those granted visa-free access.

The information was made available through Zimbabwe's official eVisa platform, which outlines the full scope of the arrangement for prospective travellers.

Zimbabwe's eVisa platform lists 17 African nations, including South Africa and Kenya, granted visa-free access, enhancing regional travel and mobility. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries on Zimbabwe's visa-free list

The African nations whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry include Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Eswatini, and Uganda.

The list reflects Zimbabwe's regional travel ties, particularly within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc, where promoting freedom of movement has long been a shared objective among member states.

Beyond the African continent, the visa-free arrangement also covers nationals from Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, the Maldives, and Cyprus, among others.

Although citizens of eligible countries are not required to secure a visa prior to travelling, Zimbabwean authorities encourage them to complete an online entry declaration before departure.

Importantly, officials retain the right to refuse entry to any traveller, regardless of their visa-free status, and are under no obligation to provide a reason for doing so.

Zimbabwe's eVisa option for other travellers

For nationals from countries not covered by the visa-free arrangement, Zimbabwe operates an electronic visa application system as an alternative to obtaining a visa on arrival.

The platform allows applicants to submit their details and complete payment online ahead of their journey, with processing typically taking around seven working days, though timelines may vary depending on individual circumstances.

Morocco lists African nations eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, Morocco released the names of 11 African countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the kingdom without a visa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs policy allows nationals of the listed nations to travel to the kingdom and remain in the country for a specified period without requiring a visa.

The 11 African nations named in the ministry's publication are Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Ivory Coast, Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Senegal, Tunisia, and Togo.

Source: YEN.com.gh