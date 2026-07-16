Kofi Gharbin returned to Ghana and was warmly welcomed by traditional dancers and a friend named Lillian

Social media reactions highlight mixed feelings about Mr Happiness' controversial views on education versus nationality

At the airport, Mr Happiness said he plans to cook light soup using gifts from his arrival, showcasing his Ghanaian roots

Kofi Gharbin, a Ghanaian who became popular after saying a Dutch passport is better than a PhD degree, has arrived in his home country, Ghana.

Mr Happiness, or Kofi Gabs, as he is popularly referred to, looked excited as he exited the arrivals section at Terminal 3 of the Accra International Airport.

Mr Happiness receives a rousing welcome at the Accra International Airport on his arrival. Photo credit: @Dek360Ghana

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, Mr Happiness was seen wearing all-pink joggers and a cardigan. He was welcomed by a lady he called Lillian.

Lillian put a stole around Mr Happiness' neck as traditional dancers danced to welcome the Ghanaian-born social media influencer.

Afterwards, Lillian handed him cooking items, which were wrapped in a bowl. The items included tomatoes, onions, garden eggs and spices, among others.

After taking the items, Mr Happiness said he would prepare light soup a day after his arrival because of the things presented to him.

Mr Happiness said he would buy a goat the next day and prepare the soup.

The Ghanaian-born Dutch citizen seemed happy to be back in the land of his birth. However, several Ghanaians on social media who watched the video did not seem enthused.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Mr Happiness' arrival in Ghana

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @Dek360Ghana on X. Read them below:

@Dominic_Yeboah_ said:

"Still norrr the Netherlands passport over PhD?🤣."

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"A toilet cleaner who thinks having a strong passport is a bigger achievement than earning a PhD. Why is he an influencer?"

@Tellinsblay said:

"Boosu dey see ein body superstar but nobody dey see am."

@Benito_UTD wrote:

"You Dey Netherlands come, Ghana Dey teach we stuffs we for use cook food herrhhh Ghana wa hu the day we become serious god go bounce."

@ericb2912 said:

"This thing is becoming too common. Very soon it won’t be rated again."

@Jerome069_ wrote:

"The people them Dey dance for airport, them just Dey there everyday Dey wait popular person or what?"

@FLEXY024 said:

"Arrest him now else, he go finish all the beer in this country."

@finessBx wrote:

"This guy too them dey take adowa and kente meet am for airport?"

@dukeemil1 said:

"So like this, he be celebrity anaa? And these dancers, do they live at the airport?"

Kofi Gabs shows a house he built in Ghana. Photo source: kofigabs

Source: TikTok

Kofi Gabs shows mansion in Ghana

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Kofi Gabs showed a mansion he left behind in Ghana to relocate to the Netherlands for greener pastures.

The house, as seen in a viral TikTok video, is a five-bedroom apartment that is fully furnished with decor and fitted with modern appliances.

Despite having this property in Ghana, Kofi Gabs said he moved to the Netherlands years ago to seek a better life for himself and his kids.

Source: YEN.com.gh