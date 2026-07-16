Sam George has unveiled his official signature anthem, produced by Stonebwoy

The announcement has triggered criticism from some Ghanaians on social media

Many questioned the timing of the release amid Ghana's recent national challenges

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Ghana's Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, popularly known as Sam George, has come under fire after unveiling his official signature anthem produced by award-winning musician Stonebwoy.

Sam George faces fresh criticisms after releasing his signature anthem produced by Stonebwoy. Image credit: Sam Gorge/Stonebwoy.

Source: Instagram

The minister announced on X on Wednesday, July 16, 2026, that the song, titled Dzata (For God & Country), was now available for streaming across major music platforms.

The anthem, which carries his widely known mantra "For God and Country," was produced by Stonebwoy and released under the BNNG label.

Sam George unveils signature anthem

Sharing the announcement on X, Sam George wrote:

"My signature anthem, produced by Ghana's finest - @stonebwoy - can now be streamed online via your favourite music app."

The post quickly attracted tens of thousands of views, but instead of widespread praise, many social media users criticised the minister over what they described as poor timing.

Sam George's X post announcing his signature anthem with Stonebwoy is below.

Ghanaians question Sam George, Stonebwoy collaboration

Several Ghanaians argued that the minister should have focused on pressing national concerns rather than releasing a personal anthem.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@Throne_prophet1 wrote:

"Haaiii ɛnnyɛ dɛ. You have accomplished so much for yourself as a person buh you have failed the office you hold. Your arrogance and incompetence is unmatched."

@PRINOKANTANKA said:

"No blame on Stonebwoy. He's doing his job as an artist and I still love him. But a sitting MP unveiling a signature track while the country is dealing with flood deaths and other pressing challenges is completely tone deaf. Read the room."

@Quincy_Lumba commented:

"Not a single good road in your constituency and you think this is necessary?"

@KKofiAidoo wrote:

"A signature anthem in barely 2 years in government? By year 8, we should be expecting a Grammy-winning album. And these are the people leading us? Chale!"

@kay_051 added:

"Ghana yɛ Nyankopɔn comedy channel Smh."

Sam George's "For God and Country" mantra

Sam George has served as the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram since 2016 and currently serves as Ghana's Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation after his appointment in January 2025.

The politician is widely known for ending many of his public messages with the phrase "For God and Country," a slogan that also inspired the title of his newly released signature anthem.

Sam George dismisses financial misconduct allegations

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sam George rejected allegations of financial misconduct at the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, describing the claims as flawed and misleading.

The minister insisted that all spending under his leadership had followed the required parliamentary approval processes and maintained that his track record in public financial oversight made suggestions of corruption unfounded.

Source: YEN.com.gh