A collision involving three vehicles on the Kumasi-Accra Highway at Odumase near Konongo left about 13 people feared dead

The crash involved a tomato-laden cargo truck, a passenger bus and an empty fuel tanker, with eyewitnesses citing wrongful overtaking as the cause

Emergency responders transported injured survivors to nearby health facilities while heavy traffic built up along the highway

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About 13 people are feared dead following a three-vehicle collision at Odumase, near Konongo, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The crash involved a cargo truck carrying tomatoes, a passenger bus and a fuel tanker that authorities say was empty at the time.

13 people are feared dead following a road crash near Konongo, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

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Citi News reported that the precise cause of the accident has not been officially confirmed, but eyewitnesses say a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre triggered a head-on collision between the vehicles.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and worked to free occupants trapped in the wreckage.

Those who sustained injuries were ferried to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while recovery teams concentrated on clearing the accident site.

The Kumasi-Accra Highway experienced severe traffic congestion in the aftermath, with security personnel and emergency services deployed to manage the situation and restore the free flow of traffic along the busy route.

Rescue Operations Ongoing on Kumasi-Accra Highway

Authorities have not yet released a definitive casualty figure, and investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The involvement of a fuel tanker initially raised concerns, though officials indicated the vehicle carried no fuel at the time of impact, averting the risk of a fire.

The Konongo area was the scene of a fatal road crash earlier in July.

Source: YEN.com.gh