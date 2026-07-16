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Argentina vs England: New York Mayor Watches World Cup Match With Prisoners, Footage
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Argentina vs England: New York Mayor Watches World Cup Match With Prisoners, Footage

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani visited Rikers Island jail on July 15, 2026, to watch the FIFA World Cup semifinal with inmates
  • More than 100 prisoners earned a special viewing party and a catered meal as a reward for their good behaviour in jail
  • Argentina beat England 2-1 in the semifinal, and footage captured an inmate and an officer celebrating together in a moment that moved many online

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined inmates at Rikers Island jail on July 15, 2026, to watch England take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, in a rare act of solidarity that has since captured hearts across social media.

Rikers Island, Zohran Mamdani, FIFA World Cup, inmates, Argentina vs England, good behaviour, New York City, prison solidarity, prisoners watch world cup match with mayor
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani join Rikers Island inmates for a World Cup semifinal, fostering unity as Argentina triumphed over England in an inspiring event. Image credit: Al Jazeera, ABC News
Source: UGC

Footage shared by CNN showed the mayor sitting alongside prisoners and prison officers as they cheered, chanted, and clapped for their preferred teams during the highly anticipated match.

The atmosphere, by all accounts, was one of shared joy rather than division, with everyone gathered around the screen as equal football fans for the duration of the game.

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NY prisoners enjoy World Cup watch party

More than 100 inmates were selected to attend the viewing party as a reward for good behaviour.

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The event also included a specially prepared meal, turning what could have been an ordinary Tuesday inside a jail into something far more memorable for those who took part.

Speaking to the media during the visit, Mayor Mamdani reflected on what the moment represented.

"These are New Yorkers, and when they get out they will still be New Yorkers," he said, emphasising his view of the inmates as members of the city's broader community rather than people set apart from it.

Argentina ultimately defeated England 2-1 to advance to the World Cup final. At the final whistle, cameras caught an inmate and a prison officer jubilating together in what became one of the most talked-about moments from the visit, drawing smiles from viewers who saw the footage online.

The rare glimpse inside Rikers Island during a global sporting event struck a chord with many, presenting a side of incarceration that rarely makes the headlines.

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The Instagram post below features footage from Rikers prison, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined inmates to watch the England vs Argentina World Cup match.

Reactions to Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Rikers visit

The footage prompted an outpouring of praise online, with many commenters expressing pride in their mayor's gesture.

openingmyheart24 wrote:

"I am so proud of Mamdani."

dr.filiz.md commented:

"Wow! When you think he cannot raise his bar anymore, he makes another move! Speechless ❤️🔥🔥🔥."

newsboozenshoes added:

"This is such a small act of humanity that I promise they will remember ❤️."

heyitstolu described him as:

"Truly the people's mayor 👏🏽 🙌🏾 😢."

dymnd_daily shared:

"The moment I think I have reached my full capacity for how proud I am to call him my Mayor… he goes and fills my heart once again! Mind you, I live in Jersey 😂."

Why Argentina Fans Booed David Beckham

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Argentina supporters made their feelings known when England legend David Beckham appeared on the big screen ahead of the World Cup semi-final between the two nations.

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The former England captain, who was in attendance at Atlanta Stadium, received loud boos from sections of the Argentina support despite his close relationship with Lionel Messi through Inter Miami.

The reaction highlighted that Beckham's World Cup history with Argentina remains fresh in the memories of many Albiceleste fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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