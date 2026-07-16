Veteran TV and radio presenter Maame Korea passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, after a prolonged illness

Known privately as Mrs Ama Wood, Maame Korea built her career hosting flagship shows on Metro TV Ghana, Atinka FM and Atinka TV

Close associates of the broadcaster announced her passing through their WhatsApp statuses, mourning the loss of the media figure

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Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Maame Korea, known in private life as Mrs Ama Wood, has passed away.

Atinka TV's Maame Korea has reportedly passed away. Photo source: Atinka TV

Source: Facebook

She is reported to have died on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, following a prolonged battle with illness.

News of her death emerged through WhatsApp statuses posted by people close to the experienced television and radio presenter.

A mentee of Maame Korea who spoke to YEN.com.gh described the news as unfortunate, adding that it had come as a big personal loss to her.

Maame Korea's broadcasting career

Over the course of more than a decade in Ghanaian media, Maame Korea carved out a reputation as a versatile and influential broadcaster with a consistent focus on community values and human interest storytelling.

She first gained broad national attention as the host of Afutusem, a weekly 60-minute talk show on Metro TV Ghana. The programme centred on social customs, everyday values, local development, and uplifting success stories drawn from across the country.

She later moved to Atinka FM 104.7 and Atinka TV, where she fronted several flagship programmes. Among the most prominent was Obrempong Ahyease, a show built around the journeys of accomplished Ghanaians, documenting their struggles before eventual success to inspire younger audiences to embrace hard work and perseverance. She was also recognised as the host of Nana Mmo.

Maame Korea's role at Atinka Media Village

Beyond presenting, Maame Korea played an active role in shaping the direction of Atinka Media Village (AMV) as a serving Board Member. In that capacity, she contributed to content strategy decisions and represented the network at industry events, including the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.

Her passing marks the loss of one of Ghana's most recognisable voices in community-focused broadcasting, remembered for championing the stories of ordinary and extraordinary Ghanaians alike.

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In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular content creator known as Adriana had died on July 10, 2025, after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at an unlicensed clinic

Surveillance footage captured her entering the facility in the morning before staff transported her to a nearby health centre, where she died.

Authorities raided the clinic on the day of Adriana's death, reportedly discovering proof of unauthorised medical procedures at the facility.

Source: YEN.com.gh