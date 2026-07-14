A video of Doku Antwi's young twin daughters attending their father's funeral in white dresses surfaced online and sparked widespread discussion

Doku Antwi, accused of leading a gang behind several robberies, including the killing of Andrews Amankwa, died in February during a police shootout

The twins' white outfits drew attention because white in Ghanaian culture is traditionally associated with celebration rather than mourning

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Doku Antwi's young twin daughters have become the subject of public conversation after a video from their father's funeral ceremony began circulating online, showing the two girls dressed in white.

The suspected killer of Sammy Gyamfi's in-law, Doku Antwi's twin daughters, wore white to his funeral. Image credit: ondatenews/Instagram

Source: UGC

The footage captured the twins at a service held for Antwi, a gang leader who died in February following a shootout with police. Authorities said he refused to surrender during the confrontation, which ultimately proved fatal.

Who was Doku Antwi?

Antwi had been accused of leading a criminal gang linked to multiple armed robbery incidents in Ghana.

His gang's activities took a deadly turn when Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of Goldgod CEO Sammy Gyamfi, was shot during one of the alleged robberies.

Amankwa was rushed to hospital by members of the public, but he did not survive his injuries. Antwi's own death came shortly after, during the police encounter in which he reportedly refused to give himself up.

White dresses draw attention at Doku's funeral

What captured the attention of many who watched the funeral video was not simply the presence of the two children, but what they were wearing.

In Ghanaian funerary tradition, black or red are the customary colours worn to mourn the dead. White carries a different cultural weight entirely, often associated with celebration, joy, or spiritual purity rather than grief.

The sight of Antwi's twin daughters dressed in white at his burial therefore stood out sharply against expectations, drawing curiosity and debate about the choice of attire.

Some viewers questioned the symbolism, while others saw it as a personal expression by the family rather than a deliberate statement.

The girls, who appear to be very young, are understood to have been brought along by family members to pay their final respects to their father, regardless of the controversy surrounding his life and the circumstances of his death.

The Instagram post below contains a video of the twin daughters of suspected murderer Doku Antwi wearing white at his funeral.

Patricia Osei pays final respects to Doku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patricia Osei Boateng, the wife of Eric Antwi Doku, a suspected armed robber who died in a police shootout in February 2026, broke down in tears at his funeral, drawing widespread attention on social media.

Dressed entirely in black, the actress and mother stood out at the ceremony as her two young daughters flanked her in white.

The visibly distraught woman, who herself faces criminal charges linked to the case, wept openly throughout the service, with footage and images from the event circulating rapidly online.

Source: YEN.com.gh